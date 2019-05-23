Former FBI Deputy Director Larry Potts Returns To IGI To Lead Compliance Practice

"We are pleased to be working with Larry again and to be able to offer clients the benefits of his unique and extensive experience and expertise," said Wendel. "From complex investigations to the design, management, and execution of compliance programs in complex environments, Larry is a recognized expert and thought leader."

"I am honored to add to IGI's already considerable expertise my experience and ability to help companies develop and implement or evaluate and improve their compliance programs," said Potts.

Potts' leadership of the compliance practice signals the next area of growth for the company that has been consistently building its business, staff and offerings under the leadership of Wendel and Rao. Pott's recent work complements IGI's experience investigating suspected compliance issues, including bribes, defalcations, leaks of confidential information, and violations of AML and government contracting requirements. IGI's extensive experience in vetting businesses and individuals around the world reinforces the firm's due diligence work on vendors, partners and agents called for by FCPA requirements.

Potts originally joined IGI from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where he worked for 23 years, first in 1974 as a Special Agent, rising through the ranks to Deputy Director in 1995. In this leadership role, Potts was responsible for managing daily investigative operations and oversight of the organization. In that capacity, he oversaw the preparation of the FBI budget, testified before Congress on numerous occasions, and served as Chairman of the Senior Executive Career Board.

IGI was founded in 1984 by Terry F. Lenzner and has since maintained a position of leadership in the industry, distinguishing itself through its use of an expert team of analysts, investigators, accountants, and strategic and crisis communications specialists - supervised by experienced trial lawyers - to gather facts, produce sophisticated analyses, and provide technical expertise to help clients while always adhering to the rules of professional conduct. In recent years, IGI has expanded its work for corporate and university clients, which has included vetting candidates for executive, leadership, and board appointments. The firm also has continued to develop its expertise in gathering regulatory intelligence and helping corporate clients defend against litigation. IGI's increased capabilities in internet and social media research have proven effective in a wide range of reputational risk situations for businesses, organizations, and individuals. Finally, the firm's expertise in public relations and communications strategy has further enhanced IGI's fact-finding efforts in both supporting and executing responses to threats and crises.

