Former FBI General Counsel Brad Brooker Joins Kodex Global

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodex Global, the company building the trusted rails for data exchange between government agencies and private companies, today announced that Brad Brooker has joined as General Counsel. Brooker previously served as General Counsel of the FBI and as Acting General Counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Every day, legal demands for records move between investigators and the companies that hold the data, from tech platforms to financial institutions and hospitality companies. Kodex is where that exchange happens for 15,000 government agencies and 160,000 verified agents. The rails carry requests at the speed investigations require, and they check every demand on the way in: the requester is verified, the legal process is valid, and the scope is what the law allows.

"Speed is critical to a law enforcement investigation. When lawful requests stall, crimes don't get solved," said Brooker. "The rails also help make sure legal demands are compliant on the front end, so companies aren't handing over data to invalid or overbroad requests. Having spent much of my career in the national security community, I see this as a natural extension of what I've long been committed to: protecting the integrity of the law enforcement process and the privacy and security of the sensitive data it depends on."

Brooker spent nearly seventeen years in government. At the FBI, he served as General Counsel and, before that, as Deputy General Counsel leading the National Security and Cyber Law Branch. At the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, he served as Principal Deputy General Counsel and spent three years as Acting General Counsel, coordinating legal and policy issues across the intelligence community. Most recently, he was a partner at Holland & Knight in Washington, D.C., advising clients on data privacy, artificial intelligence, and national security.

"Brad spent seventeen years on the hardest questions in this space: how the government gets the data it lawfully needs, and how everyone's privacy survives the process," said Matt Donahue, co-founder and CEO of Kodex. "Nobody alive has spent more time earning trust on both sides of that line."

About Kodex Global

Kodex Global builds the trusted rails for high-stakes data exchange. 15,000 government agencies and 160,000 verified agents submit legal demands through the network, and the companies that hold the data review and respond on secure rails, with verification and compliance checks on every request. Learn more at kodexglobal.com.

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SOURCE Kodex Global