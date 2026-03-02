Former FBI Head of Cyber Matt Gorham Joins Terakeet

Industry Veteran Brings 30+ Years of Cybersecurity, Crisis Management, and National Security Leadership

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terakeet, the leading online reputation management partner for global brands, today announced that Matt Gorham has joined the company, bringing more than 30 years of cybersecurity, crisis response, and national security leadership experience. He will guide Terakeet's business development, marketing, and product innovation strategy at the convergence of cybersecurity, brand reputation, and risk management, helping the company and its clients navigate today's complex digital threat landscape.

"Cybersecurity, risk, and brand trust are inseparable," said Gorham. "Terakeet excels in that intersection, helping organizations mitigate risk while strengthening trust and visibility. I look forward to working with the team to help brands build resilience and lead with confidence in the digital world."

Most recently, Gorham led PwC's Cyber and Risk Innovation Institute, advising organizations on anticipating threats and managing enterprise risks.

Prior to PwC, Gorham spent 25 years with the FBI, overseeing national cyber operations and critical incident response. There, he served as assistant director of the Cyber Division and director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force (NCIJTF). In these roles, he led investigations and operations against both nation-state and criminal cyber threats. Gorham also served as the deputy assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group, leading all FBI national crisis response assets and overseeing enterprise-wide crisis readiness. Additionally, he served on the United States Secret Service Cyber Investigations Advisory Board.

"Matt's leadership experience at the highest levels of cybersecurity and crisis response brings incredible value to Terakeet and our clients," said Mac Cummings, CEO and Co-Founder of Terakeet. "As brands face growing exposure to digital risk, misinformation, and trust erosion, Matt will help our team continue to build the tools and approaches that proactively protect client reputations and navigate evolving landscapes."

Gorham is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the Marine Corps War College and has completed executive education programs at the Harvard Kennedy School and Carnegie Mellon University.

About Terakeet

Terakeet is the leading online reputation management partner for global brands. We proactively build, protect, and repair brand narratives and perception to drive trust across organic and AI-powered search using patented technology and decades of expertise.

