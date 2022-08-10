Former FBI Special Agent and Cybersecurity Expert, John Caruthers Announced as Keynote Speaker at 2022 Expert-in-the-Loop Virtual Forum

Jo Ann Barefoot Returns as Keynote Speaker on Day 2 of EITL Forum. With more than 30 Subject Matter Experts, 22 Agenda Sessions and a growing list of sponsors; the EITL Virtual Forum Tackles the Most Pressing Regulatory Challenges, Risks and Trends facing BFSI's today.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month away, Compliance.ai , the leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for the banking, announces that John Caruthers, Executive VP, Chief Information Security Officer for Triden Group, and former FBI Special Agent and Cybersecurity expert, will open the 2022 EITL Forum on September 7th. His keynote "Compliance Motivation: Who's Driving?" will address what motivates compliance and the role governance plays for firms in financial services and other industries.

Keynote Speaker, John Caruthers EITL Virtual Forum Sponsors

"The regulatory environment is extremely volatile with increasing cyber threats and security challenges," says John Caruthers, Executive VP, Chief Information Security Officer for Triden. "This conversation at the EITL Forum will be extremely timely and critical for industry leaders to tap into as they prepare their organizations for upcoming changes. It's vital to understand the landscape of what's out there."

The Expert-in-the-Loop (EITL) Virtual Forum begins on September 7-8, 2022 with timely industry topics including: Navigating the Regulatory Landscape in an Age of Growth, Change and Scrutiny, Cryptocurrency Regulations, Views, and Trends, Cyber Resiliency and Insurance: Immutability, Requirements, and What You Need to Know, Managing AI and the Associated Risks in a Regulatory Environment.

This year's event is sponsored by industry leading organizations including; Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR), Archer, JAM Fintop, MetricStream, NACHA, Strategic Risk Associates and Wespay.

The EITL Virtual Forum provides an opportunity to make new connections, share best practices, and discuss regulatory directions and trends with risk and compliance peers. To register and learn more about the 2022 EITL Virtual Forum please visit: https://eitl2022.compliance.ai/

