Former FBI Special Agent Publishes Landmark Book: A Penetrating Look Into Wrongdoing and Greed by Background Check Industry, Leading to Federal Trade Commission Action Along With Multiple Lawsuits for Major Background Screening Companies and Fortune 500 Companies - 'Corporate Greed'

'If you have ever applied for a job, to rent an apartment, buy a home, or ever plan to in the future, you need to read this book first…'

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former FBI Special Agent, U.S. Navy veteran, and President and Founder of Fidelity Data Service, Hank Balevic, announced the publication of his new book, "Corporate Greed: Inaccurate Background Checks Ruin Innocent Lives While Screening Companies Make Millions." Balevic's investigative work presents a shocking exposé and exploration of the modern background-screening companies used by major companies as standard procedure for a wide variety of vetting reasons.

As Balevic explains, the screening industry has a dark side. Certain companies have been making a fortune helping corporations save millions – all by creating inaccurate, false background-check reports that ultimately punish consumers. The corruption is so rampant that the practice has led to FTC action, along with multiple private lawsuits against major companies like Amazon, Starbucks, Wells Fargo, Walmart, and many more.

"Every single day consumers are denied jobs, apartments, and housing – all because of rapacious players in the background-check industry and the corporations that continue to use them," said Balevic. "Over 100 background-check companies and 75 Fortune 1000 companies have already been sued successfully by applicants for violating federal laws. And these applicants have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. Ironically, the companies involved may also be considered victims as well, because they accepted these bogus background checks as gospel, ultimately forcing them to later pay millions in damages."

"Corporate Greed" – Synopsis

Certain companies use illegal authorization forms that release themselves and the corporations using them from any liability for "errors" made while screening; all while branding innocent applicants as sex offenders, drug dealers, and more.

Screeners use algorithms as a shortcut to more time-consuming and accurate search results.

They use automated "adjudication applicant hiring processes" – often resulting in falsely labeling applicants as criminals.

Screeners fail to give applicants an opportunity to challenge erroneous information contained in inaccurate reports.

Companies use instant background checks that utilize "contemporaneous notification" – a clear federal violation.

And much more…

Learn more about "Corporate Greed," ongoing background check violations, and purchase the book by going online.

About Hank Balevic

Hank Balevic is president of Fidelity Data Service, a professional background screening company that provides accurate and comprehensive checks, in accordance with federal law, and adhering to the highest ethical standards. Balevic learned screening the right way, with the FBI, as a former FBI Special Agent and Director of Corporate Security. He also conducted extensive SPIN (Special Presidential Inquiries) background investigations.

While with the Bureau, Balevic investigated countless theft, fraud, and embezzlement schemes involving banks, insurance companies, and automobile dealerships. He later founded Fidelity Data Service based on his personal and extensive knowledge of the inadequate and illegal background screening procedures used today by many companies. He is a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI and is a licensed Florida private investigator. Learn more about his work at: www.CorporateGreedAnExpose.com.

