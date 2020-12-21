Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent, John Caruthers Joins EVOTEK's Cybersecurity team

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK ( www.evotek.com ), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced that it has hired former FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) John Caruthers as Business Information Security Officer (BISO) and Executive Advisor. Caruthers's hire exhibits EVOTEK's longtime commitment to further expand and strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities, protecting US businesses from cyberthreats of all kinds.

Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent, John Caruthers

"John is an outstanding addition to our cybersecurity team," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "His vast experience in federal law enforcement, including everything from drug cartels, crimes against children, and cyber-terrorism, give him unique insights and perspectives that we are excited to see impact and improve EVOTEK's ability to protect our clients' assets."

In a decorated career spanning 27 years, Caruthers investigated all types of criminal activity and corruption. His last role was as SSA of the FBI's San Diego Cyber National Security Squad where he led both national defense and the criminal cyber squads in defending US companies and interests abroad. John provided regular intelligence and board-level briefs to commercial organizations to better educate and inform their leaders. Upon his retirement from the FBI, he continues to raise cybersecurity awareness and educate on the threats cyber-attacks pose to domestic and international businesses.

"We are excited to have John join our team of Executive Advisors. He spent most of his career building relationships between agencies and US businesses in order to reduce threats to US persons and US interests through information sharing and collaboration. His experience with nation state actors, global cyber investigations, and delivering threat briefings to US businesses, provides him the ability to deliver both operational experience and executive knowledge to drive success," said Macy Dennis, EVOTEK Chief Security Officer.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK's Cybersecurity Practice is the fastest growing business at EVOTEK, with focuses on security advisory services, security architecture assessments, security program development, incident response, penetration testing, and vulnerability management services.

"EVOTEK is at the leading edge of business cybersecurity," Caruthers said. "I am excited to work with a team of professionals as complete as the one here. The threats of cyberterrorism and attacks are increasing. Business at every level needs to address this threat. As part of this EVOTEK team, I'll get a chance to do just that."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. For five years straight, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Visit us at www.evotek.com

