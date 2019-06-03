Former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler Joins AirMap Board to Help Shape Future Unmanned Airspace Economy

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AirMap, the leading global unmanned aerial systems traffic management (UTM) platform, announced the appointment of Tom Wheeler, former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Wheeler will help guide AirMap's leadership on the path toward realizing a new era in aviation where open, interconnected technology and regulatory systems make safe high-autonomy aircraft operations a part of everyday life.

"Tom's experience in fostering economic growth and societal benefits through technology innovations, public-private partnerships, and open-market regulations will be a great resource for our industry as it develops and matures," said AirMap Co-founder and Chairman Ben Marcus. "Reliable and secured wireless networks are critical enablers to scale UAS operations. Tom's expertise in these domains will benefit AirMap as it continues to expand its product offering."

"I am honored to join the AirMap team," Wheeler said. "The opening of the low-altitude airspace to high-scale flight operations offers so many new opportunities for both citizens and companies. How governments integrate these new airspace entrants with their public interest responsibility will be an important new chapter in the relationship between innovative technologies and public policy. Having spent my professional life at the intersection of new technology and policy, I am excited to be a part of this new challenge."

Wheeler was appointed as the 31st FCC Chairman by President Barack Obama and served from 2013 to 2017. Wheeler led the FCC through large-scale advances in internet technology and the development of an open and competitive digital marketplace. Prior to his FCC appointment, Wheeler had a long career in the cable and wireless industry, including positions as the President of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association. Wheeler has been inducted into both the Wireless Hall of Fame and the Cable Television Hall of Fame—the only person to be recognized by both organizations.

He joins AirMap Co-founder & Chairman Ben Marcus and CEO David Hose as well as Lux Capital Partner Bilal Zuberi and General Catalyst Partners Principal Katherine Boyle on the AirMap Board of Directors.

ABOUT AIRMAP

AirMap is the world's leading airspace intelligence platform for the drone economy. Visit AirMap at www.airmap.com.

