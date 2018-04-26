Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to Keynote NewYorkBIO Annual Meeting Being Held May 16-17, 2018 at 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYorkBIO has announced that Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC will keynote their Annual Meeting, taking place Wednesday, May 16 through Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center in New York City.

Dr. Califf is Vice Chancellor for Health Data Science, Duke Health; Donald F. Fortin, MD, Professor of Cardiology, Duke University School of Medicine; Advisor, Verily Life Sciences; and Former Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration under President Barack Obama. A nationally and internationally recognized expert in cardiovascular medicine, health outcomes research, healthcare quality, and clinical research, Dr. Califf has led many landmark clinical trials and is one of the most frequently cited authors in biomedical science, with 1,250 publications in the peer-reviewed literature.

NewYorkBIO's Annual Meeting will gather hundreds of attendees looking for innovative partnerships and collaborations while seeking to learn about new industry trends. Every year, researchers, students, entrepreneurs, and more meet to learn, network, and drive the development of the life sciences in New York State.

Leaders from a variety of sectors will engage attendees on topics such as the progress of recent government initiatives, productivity metrics for various investment models, breakthroughs in life science technology, and how both big data and individual patients are improving health care. The program and venue will provide all participants multiple opportunities for planned and impromptu interactions that may themselves become new collaborations yielding future breakthroughs.

About NewYork BIO

NewYorkBIO brings together over 250 of New York's bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and others dedicated to advancing life science research and commercialization. We are the leading advocate for our industry in New York State. The New York area is the largest and richest bioscience community in the world: among other assets, the region boasts over 60% of Big Pharma national or global HQs; supports more than 75,000 direct biotechnology jobs and was named Genetic Engineering News's #1 region in the US to find a biotech job; graduates more life science PhDs than any other region in the US; is home to over 25% of the clinical trials in the US; and lays claim to the world's largest concentration of academic medical centers. We drive innovation and support the development and growth of New York State's life science industry, our members, and the community by providing a network for information exchange, shared services, and collective action.

