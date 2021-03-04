Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Future of Healthcare in Free Virtual Event

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the future of healthcare? What do the pandemic and Biden administration mean for Medicare and your health? Americans ages 64 and older are invited to learn more during a free, virtual event featuring Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner; Seema Verma, former CMS Administrator; and Dr. Clive Fields, Chief Medical Officer of Village Medical and co-founder of VillageMD; and Dr. Caroline Carter, Medical Director, Quality and Clinical Operations at Village Medical.

With COVID-19 dominating today's healthcare conversations, many older Americans are wondering how the pandemic may impact Medicare and their access to healthcare. Hosted by Advise Insurance, Medicare 2021 and Beyond will answer their questions and help them navigate these challenging times. The event will be held at 1 p.m. ET, March 25, 2021.

"Healthcare, and Medicare in particular, can be challenging to understand at the best of times, and the current pandemic and political changes facing Americans have only heightened concerns," said Dr. Fields. "This free virtual event is a great opportunity to get insights and clarity on some of the top questions we receive from our patients every day."

This event is open to the general public. Interested individuals may register online at www.AdviseInsurance.com/2021webinar.

Event agenda:

Discussion between Dr. Scott Gottlieb, 23 rd commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Seema Verma, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Seema Verma, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Conversation with Village Medical's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Clive Fields, and Medical Director, Quality and Clinical Operations, Dr. Caroline Carter

Medicare 2021 and Beyond is sponsored by Advise Insurance, a licensed Medicare agency that provides Medicare education and helps beneficiaries select a plan that meets their healthcare needs and includes their trusted doctor. To learn more or schedule a free Medicare consultation, go to AdviseInsurance.com.

