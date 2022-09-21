Former Federal Prosecutor Michael Lowe Joins Troutman Pepper's National Health Sciences Practice in Philadelphia

Lowe Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience from U.S. Attorney's Offices

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former federal prosecutor Michael "Mike" Lowe has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Litigation Practice Group in Philadelphia as a partner. Lowe most recently served as Senior Investigations Counsel in the Economic Crimes Section within the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he investigated large-scale financial frauds and provided expertise and strategic guidance to AUSAs handling similar investigations.

Michael S. Lowe, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"We have steadily built one of the most robust health care and life sciences practices in the country, and we are delighted to add Mike and his decades of experience as a federal prosecutor to our growing ranks," said Partner Rachael Bushey, Chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department.

"Mike is highly respected throughout the industry and will help expand our Health Sciences Litigation Practice, providing even more bench strength – and insider perspective – for our clients across the country," added Partner Sean Fahey, who leads the firm's Health Sciences Litigation Practice Group.

At Troutman Pepper, Lowe will leverage his more than 20 years as a federal prosecutor to advise and defend clients in complex and sensitive matters across the health sciences ecosystem. He has experience handling all aspects of complex financial and other fraud cases, from investigation inception through indictment, trial, sentencing, appeals, and post-conviction litigation. His experience spans multiple industry sectors, including pharmaceuticals and health care, financial services, and more.

"I am looking forward to making the transition into the private sector with Troutman Pepper," Lowe said. "The firm has a strong reputation for delivering client value through innovative thinking and collaboration, and I'm looking forward to joining the talented team and getting to work helping clients with their most complex matters."

Lowe earned his J.D. from The New York University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University.

Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary Health Sciences Department has more than 150 professionals who serve clients across the health care and life sciences spectrum. Clients include innovative biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device developers and manufacturers; physicians, hospitals, and other health care providers; health insurers and other payors; and a wide range of members of the health care supply chain. The team has been recognized nationally by top industry authorities, including Chambers USA.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP