Former Federal Prosecutors Michael Elliott and Mindy Sauter Join McGuireWoods in Dallas

White Collar Partners and Counsel Chris Quinlan Bring Deep Experience in Healthcare Matters

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Elliott and Mindy Sauter, both former federal prosecutors with particular experience in healthcare matters, have joined McGuireWoods as partners in Dallas. Along with counsel Chris Quinlan, they anchor McGuireWoods' government investigations and white collar litigation practice in Texas and bolster the firm's already significant healthcare industry capabilities.

After serving as federal prosecutors, Elliott and Sauter founded Elliott Sauter PLLC in 2017, and brought Quinlan to their practice.

Elliott, Sauter and Quinlan represent individuals and corporations in criminal proceedings, internal investigations and civil litigation, with a focus on healthcare regulatory and compliance issues. They also develop and audit healthcare compliance programs and perform due diligence analysis for healthcare acquisitions and sales. They have advised healthcare providers, hospitals, durable medical equipment suppliers, pharmacies and other healthcare industry clients, and defended executives and corporations in white collar criminal matters.

"Michael, Mindy and Chris are accomplished lawyers with a wealth of experience in government investigations and enforcement and in-depth knowledge of the compliance challenges facing healthcare providers and investors," said Noreen Kelly, McGuireWoods' deputy managing partner for litigation.

Elliott served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas from 2008 to 2015. During his tenure, he was the criminal healthcare fraud coordinator and lead attorney for the Medicaid Fraud Strike Force in North Texas. He directed healthcare investigations throughout the country, collaborating with federal and state enforcement and investigative agencies. He worked closely with the Civil Division of the Department of Justice in parallel proceedings and evaluated whistleblower cases against healthcare providers.

Sauter served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2011 to 2015 in the Northern District of Texas and previously was a state prosecutor. She conducted hundreds of trials and oversaw complex prosecutions, including cases of home health and hospice fraud, multijurisdictional FDA investigations, and durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical cases. She also prosecuted white collar crimes, including public corruption cases.

Quinlan provides regulatory and transactional advice to healthcare companies and assists in civil and criminal healthcare matters, including inquiries by the Justice Department, Office of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Defense, Drug Enforcement Administration, Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service. He has extensive experience assessing the enforcement risks associated with healthcare transactions.

"Michael and Mindy know how government prosecutors think and that perspective is critical in helping clients manage risk and defend themselves in enforcement proceedings," said Jason Cowley, chair of the firm's Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department. "Along with Chris, their skill set and insight will provide tremendous advantages for clients."

Added Jason Cook, managing partner of McGuireWoods' Dallas office: "We are delighted to welcome Michael, Mindy and Chris. They add an important dimension to our client service capabilities as we continue growing in Texas."

With a team that includes former federal prosecutors and enforcement officials, McGuireWoods' Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department has represented Fortune 100 companies and individuals in some of the most prominent and complicated criminal, regulatory and investigative matters of the past decade.

In addition, McGuireWoods has earned national recognition for representing hospitals and other healthcare institutions in major corporate transactions, as well as regulatory and compliance matters. The firm is a dominant player in private equity deals involving physician practices, hospitals, outpatient and urgent-care providers, pharmacies, medical device manufacturers and distributors, and other vital healthcare services.

"McGuireWoods has one of the nation's pre-eminent white collar litigation practices and an innovative and entrepreneurial healthcare team that excels at helping clients achieve their business goals," Elliott said. "This is a perfect fit for our practice."

Added Sauter: "McGuireWoods has a well-deserved reputation for excellence across its litigation and corporate practices and we look forward to putting our experience to work for the firm and our clients."

