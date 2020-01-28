Former Federal Prosecutors Open NYC-based, Healthcare-Focused Law Firm, Abell Eskew Landau LLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former federal prosecutors Kenneth M. Abell, David M. Eskew and Scott R. Landau announced today the opening of Abell Eskew Landau LLP (AEL), a law firm specializing in government enforcement matters, false claims act cases, white collar criminal defense, complex commercial litigation, and regulatory counseling, with a focus on the healthcare industry. AEL is based in New York City.

AEL's founding partners previously served as federal prosecutors in two of the most prestigious U.S. Attorney's Offices in the country, as in-house counsel for a world-renowned healthcare system, and as outside defense counsel. Their unique blend of experience gives them unparalleled insight into the complex regulatory and enforcement environments in which healthcare concerns operate. AEL will leverage this perspective and experience to provide clients with the highest-quality counsel and the personalized, responsive touch of a small law firm.

"Our firm combines the specialized knowledge and experience of the largest and most prestigious international law firms with the flexibility and client-focused approach of a boutique practice," said AEL founding partner David Eskew. "Our unique experience – combatting healthcare fraud, waste and abuse for the government; counseling healthcare providers on regulatory issues; and representing institutions and individuals in enforcement actions – enables us to offer clients unmatched representation."

Immediately prior to co-founding AEL, Ken Abell was the Chair of the Healthcare Fraud and White-Collar Defense practice at Abrams Fensterman, a leading full-service law firm with a well-recognized and respected health law practice. Ken and AEL will continue to serve Abrams Fensterman in an Of Counsel capacity. From 2008-2018, Ken was an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), most recently serving as Chief of Healthcare Fraud; in this capacity, he supervised nearly 20 AUSAs handling civil healthcare fraud matters. As an AUSA, Ken handled some of the EDNY's largest fraud matters, including billion-dollar recoveries against Countrywide and Bank of America, as well as dozens of groundbreaking healthcare qui tams. For his efforts, he was twice awarded the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service.

David Eskew is a highly respected litigator and trial lawyer with over 11 years' experience as both a criminal and civil federal prosecutor in the EDNY and the District of New Jersey (DNJ). Just prior to co-founding AEL, David was Chief of the Health Care & Government Fraud Unit for the DNJ. In this position, he supervised a team of criminal and civil prosecutors investigating and prosecuting healthcare fraud matters, and oversaw the DNJ's nationally recognized qui tam docket, executing critical decisions in healthcare whistleblower cases. Prior to that, David was Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, the number two spot in the Criminal Division, as well as Chief of the General Crimes Unit. As a line prosecutor, David also prosecuted financial, securities, and computer fraud cases, and was part of the team that handled one of the largest "hacking-and-trading" conspiracies ever prosecuted in the United States.

Scott Landau is a business-oriented lawyer known for his creative, results-driven approach to legal issues. Prior to co-founding AEL, Scott spent nearly six years as Associate General Counsel for the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest and most prestigious academic health systems in the country, where he handled a full-spectrum of litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters, and counseled on regulatory compliance, data privacy and security, and healthcare delivery reform. From 2008-2014, Scott was an AUSA in the EDNY, where he prosecuted affirmative civil healthcare fraud cases and handled defensive programmatic, regulatory, and employment disputes. Scott began his career at the international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, where he handled litigation and disputes for life sciences, sports, and other commercial clients.

Ken, David, and Scott met as newly minted AUSAs in the EDNY in 2008 and have long dreamed of joining forces to provide high-quality legal representation without "biglaw" prices. AEL is the culmination of that dream. For more information about AEL, please visit www.aellaw.com

