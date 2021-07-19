Former Federal Reserve Bank Executive Joins SWBC

"As a Board Member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas San Antonio Branch, I have known Blake for many years and have witnessed his outstanding work," said Charlie Amato, SWBC Chairman and Co-founder. "I have no doubt he will use his superlative work ethic and expertise to provide meaningful contributions to our outstanding leadership team and their successful divisions."

Prior to joining SWBC, Hastings worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas for over 14 years. He served as the Senior Vice President and was instrumental in modernizing and enhancing the bank's succession planning efforts, talent-acquisition approaches, leadership and organizational development programs, and much more. He developed and implemented a comprehensive outreach strategy with the business, economic development, and academic communities of Central–South Texas. He also established a new leadership program for the bank to enhance the development of future senior management prospects.

"This position is a catalyst for transformation," said Gary Dudley, SWBC President and Co-founder. "SWBC has grown to a point where it's more important than ever to develop effective strategies which can be executed across the company in order to meet organizational objectives. We know Blake is the person for this job, and we are excited to have him join SWBC."

"Blake has earned a great deal of respect, as he's made major contributions to the financial services' industry and businesses throughout Texas and beyond," said Amato. "We are fortunate to have him join SWBC and keep his talent here in San Antonio."

Hastings received his Bachelor of Arts in International Economics and his Master of Business Administration in International Business from George Washington University, where he graduated with top honors, including the Wolcott Fellowship Recipient for Graduate Studies and received the designation of Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude, respectively. He has completed a language program at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China. He is proficient in Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and German. Hastings has completed the Leadership San Antonio program and the executive program at Northwestern University: Creating a Culture of Innovation. He is active in the community, serving as a board member for the San Antonio Area Foundation (Board Secretary and Executive Committee member) and a member of the San Antonio Works Industry Advisory Board for the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

SOURCE SWBC

Related Links

http://www.swbc.com

