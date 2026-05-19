Former FEMA Administrator Brock Long Joins Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies

Experienced emergency management leader brings more than 27 years of government service and public-private sector expertise.

GALVESTON, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies today announced that Brock Long, former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a nationally recognized leader in emergency management and resilience strategy, has joined the organization.

Brock Long

Long brings more than 27 years of experience across federal, state, and private sectors, where he has earned a reputation for bridging government systems with private-sector execution. As FEMA Administrator from 2017 to 2019, he led the agency through one of the most demanding disaster periods in U.S. history, overseeing response and recovery for more than 220 declared disasters and wildfires —an average of nearly one every three days.

During his tenure, Long directed a workforce of approximately 21,000 personnel and managed a multibillion-dollar budget while advancing critical reforms that continue to shape national resilience policy. His leadership helped drive passage of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 and the creation of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. He also implemented key modernization initiatives, including FEMA Integration Teams and the Community Lifelines framework, strengthening coordination across all levels of government.

"Brock's experience at the highest levels of emergency management and his ability to translate complex federal systems into actionable strategy make him an extraordinary addition to our team," said William Sullivan, Principal of Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies. "His insight will further strengthen our ability to support clients and communities as they navigate risk, resilience, and recovery."

Earlier in his career, Long served as Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and as State Incident Commander during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He also held leadership roles with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and FEMA Region IV, including leading the Hurricane Liaison Team at the National Hurricane Center.

"Throughout my career, I've believed that effective disaster management requires more than just response—it requires trusted partnerships that help communities stabilize, recover and rebuild stronger for the future," said Long. "I joined the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies because of their proven ability to deliver when it matters most, along with their people, capabilities, and shared commitment to service. That alignment closely reflects my own experience and passion for emergency management."

Long holds a master's degree from Appalachian State University and completed executive leadership training at the Naval Postgraduate School. He resides in North Carolina with his family.

About Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies

Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies is a growing enterprise that builds, operates, and invests in dynamic businesses that work daily to transform communities and improve lives. Its independent companies deliver a wide range of construction, disaster recovery, infrastructure, industrial, environmental, healthcare and energy services across North America and globally, managing large-scale projects for local, state, and federal government agencies, as well as private-sector clients. The company's collective project portfolio includes some of the nation's largest emergency response, debris management, housing, and environmental restoration initiatives. Learn more at sullbros.com.

SOURCE Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies