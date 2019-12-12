Former FERC Advisor Derek Anderson Joins Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas oil and gas pipeline law firm Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler is pleased to announce that Derek Anderson, a former advisor to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has joined the firm as a Senior Counsel.

Bringing nearly 15 years of energy regulatory experience to the firm, Mr. Anderson will focus his practice on matters that arise before FERC, particularly those involving natural gas and oil pipelines.

Mr. Anderson held several senior roles at FERC, giving him expertise in the complex areas of energy regulation and corporate compliance. Most recently he served as an attorney-advisor in the Commission's Office of General Counsel where he provided guidance on decisions relating to natural gas and oil pipeline matters. Before that, he held the position of Branch Chief for the Office of Administrative Litigation and served as lead trial attorney in significant oil pipeline cases before the Commission.

During his tenure at FERC, Mr. Anderson was instrumental in the formulation of several landmark Commission orders, including decisions affecting market-based ratemaking, the evolution of long-term transportation contracting in support of pipeline development, and the scope of FERC's overall pipeline jurisdiction.

"Derek's long experience at FERC and depth of knowledge in pipeline regulation is a natural fit for CBL's preeminent oil and gas pipeline practice," said firm co-founder Charles F. Caldwell. "Further deepening our bench of pipeline expertise with an attorney of Derek's caliber significantly enhances our ability to meet the full range of our clients' regulatory needs."

Mr. Anderson earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and bachelor's from Eckerd College. He also regularly serves as a presenter for the Energy Bar Association on panels involving oil pipeline regulation.

"Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler has built an impressive record of serving the business, litigation, and regulatory needs of its clients, and I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of it," said Mr. Anderson.

Houston-based Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler PLLC is an oil and natural gas pipeline law firm that combines a deep bench of highly experienced energy attorneys with the nimbleness of a small firm. The firm's attorneys have spent years helping companies in the pipeline industry successfully navigate the maze of state and federal energy regulations. They bring an unrivaled breadth of experience to each regulatory issue, transaction, and development project, providing clients with up-to-date understandings of critical regulatory developments. Learn more at http://www.cblpipelinelaw.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler PLLC

