Former Firefighter Builds New Future with The Brass Tap in Colorado Springs

After nearly seven years as a firefighter, Troy Nelson has taken over ownership of The Brass Tap with a renewed focus on family, community and creating Colorado Springs' neighborhood gathering place.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brass Tap, the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment franchise, is continuing its national growth while investing in existing markets, including Colorado Springs, where franchise owner Troy Nelson recently celebrated the reopening of his newly refreshed location at 13271 Bass Pro Drive.

At just 27 years old, Nelson has transitioned from a career as a first responder to business ownership. After serving his community for nearly seven years as a firefighter, Nelson reached a turning point where he needed to prioritize his family and find a long-term career path that fit his interest in the neighborhood bar industry. Drawing on his previous experience in retail liquor operations and construction project management, he chose the franchise route with The Brass Tap to build a secure legacy for his wife and two young daughters.

"I am a family man, and everything I do is for my daughters," said Nelson. "I loved serving my community as a firefighter, but I reached a point where I wanted a career that allowed me to be more present with my family while still bringing people together. We've updated the space because we want The Brass Tap to be a place where people can unwind after work, celebrate with friends, watch the big game and feel like they're among neighbors. My goal is for us to know our regulars and become a business that gives back to the Colorado Springs community."

Nelson's journey reflects a growing trend of entrepreneurs seeking franchise ownership as a path to greater flexibility, long-term financial security and the opportunity to make a lasting local impact. His Colorado Springs location remains The Brass Tap's only location in Colorado and showcases the brand's continued expansion through passionate owner-operators.

"Troy embodies what makes our franchise system so special," said The Brass Tap's COO Scott SirLouis. "His commitment to serving others didn't end when he left the fire service—it simply evolved. He's created a destination where people can connect, relax and become part of a true neighborhood community, and we're excited to support his continued success."

With nearly 50 locations across 16 states, The Brass Tap continues to grow by partnering with entrepreneurs who are passionate about creating exceptional guest experiences while becoming active members of the communities they serve.

ABOUT BRASS TAP:

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

ABOUT FSC:

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-65-18

[email protected]

SOURCE The Brass Tap