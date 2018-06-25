Former First Hawaiian Bank CFO Michael Ching Returns to EY as Honolulu Office Managing Partner

"Mike's extensive experience advising clients on a variety of issues and in various industries will allow EY to continue to offer companies in Hawaii sound counsel and leadership," said Mark Jain, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP, and the firm's West Region Financial Services Market leader. "The success of our Honolulu office is due to the dedication and commitment of its people – and we thank Jeff Bartlett for his decades of commitment to our firm and clients. This steadfast focus on building a lasting legacy will continue to thrive as Mike steps into his new role."

Ching most recently served as the CFO at First Hawaiian Bank, where he oversaw all finance and treasury functions. Prior to that role he served EY for 22 years, leading the Hawaii practice with a focus on delivery of assurance, advisory and tax services. Ching's career also includes extensive SEC and non-SEC client experience, serving banking and capital markets clients and other non-financial services firms.

"I am excited to return to the EY family and lead the Honolulu office and its group of talented professionals," noted Ching. "EY prides itself on its integrity and places great stock on providing superior client service. This focus is further enhanced in our Honolulu office by the team's deep community roots, thus fueling our focus on quality and excellence."

He is a graduate of Santa Clara University and a Certified Public Accountant, as well as serving on the board of the American Diabetes Association, Boy Scouts of America (Aloha Council), Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Hawaiian Humane Society, Hawaii Theatre, and is a member of the Hawaii Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

EY is a leader in serving the global financial services marketplace

Nearly 51,000 EY financial services professionals around the world provide integrated assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services to our asset management, banking, capital markets and insurance clients. In the Americas, EY is the only public accounting organization with a separate business unit dedicated to the financial services marketplace. Created in 2000, the Americas Financial Services Organization today includes more than 11,000 professionals at member firms in over 50 locations throughout the US, the Caribbean and Latin America.

EY professionals in our financial services practices worldwide align with key global industry groups, including our Global Wealth & Asset Management Center, Global Banking & Capital Markets Center, Global Insurance Center and Global Private Equity Center, which act as hubs for sharing industry-focused knowledge on current and emerging trends and regulations in order to help our clients address key issues. Our practitioners span many disciplines and provide a well-rounded understanding of business issues and challenges, as well as integrated services to our clients.

With a global presence and industry-focused advice, EY financial services professionals provide high-quality assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, including operations, process improvement, risk and technology, to financial services companies worldwide.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of EY serving clients in the US.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-first-hawaiian-bank-cfo-michael-ching-returns-to-ey-as-honolulu-office-managing-partner-300671256.html

SOURCE EY