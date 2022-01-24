FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP TO BE SPECIAL GUEST AT VAST'S TULIPS AND TOPIARIES HIGH TEA IN NAPLES, FLORIDA

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former First Lady Melania Trump will be the Special Guest at Vast's exclusive event, Tulips and Topiaries, a high tea on April 9, 2022. The tea will benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative.

Vast bridges dreams and philanthropy, and Tulips and Topiaries will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience—an afternoon of sophisticated elegance set in elaborate, lush floral gardens designed to inspire giving, hope, possibility, and dreams.