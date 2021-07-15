Former Flight Attendant's Debut Novel Hits #2 on New York Times Bestseller List in Its First Week

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time author and former flight attendant T.J. Newman has landed at #2 on this week's New York Times Bestseller list for Hardcover Fiction and #3 for Combined Print and E-Book Fiction for her debut novel FALLING, it was announced last night. Newman, a previous employee of Virgin America and Alaska Airlines, also saw her critically acclaimed thriller land at #1 on Apple Books and #2 on USA Today's Best-Selling Books List in its first week on shelves.

Arizona native Newman began writing FALLING while still working as a flight attendant, often jotting down drafts for the book on cocktail napkins while working on red-eyes. The novel's story centers around an airline pilot who finds out 30 minutes into a cross country flight that his family has been kidnapped and that the only way to save them is to crash the plane. She was rejected by 41 literary agents before being taken on by The Story Factory and soon received a seven-figure publishing deal with Simon & Schuster's Avid Reader Press. Additionally, Universal Pictures optioned the big screen rights to FALLING for $1.5 million.

FALLING has been named one of the summer's hottest books by Good Morning America, The View, People Magazine, USA Today, Vanity Fair, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire, Town & Country, Newsweek, Goodreads, Amazon's Best Books of the Month and Apple Books.

ABOUT FALLING

You just boarded a flight to New York.

There are 143 other passengers onboard.

What you don't know is that thirty minutes before the flight your pilot's family was kidnapped.

For his family to live, everyone on your plane must die.

The only way the family will survive is if the pilot follows his orders and crashes the plane.

Enjoy the flight.

ABOUT T.J. NEWMAN

T. J. Newman, a former bookseller turned flight attendant, worked for Virgin America and Alaska Airlines from 2011 to 2021. She wrote much of FALLING on cross-country, red-eye flights while her passengers were asleep. She lives in Phoenix, Arizona. FALLING is her first novel.

