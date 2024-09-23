Former Florida House Minority Leader and current Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee Calls for 500,000 More Voters to Help Florida Secure Vital Federal Resources

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Florida House Minority Leader, former assistant prosecutor, best-selling author, and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9) Kionne L. McGhee , is calling on all 67 counties in Florida to increase voter participation in the upcoming General elections. Voter turnout is essential to securing the federal resources needed for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and disaster relief—especially given Florida's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Former Florida House Minority Leader, former assistant prosecutor, best-selling author, and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9) Kionne L. McGhee, is calling on all 67 counties in Florida to increase voter participation in the upcoming General elections. Voter turnout is essential to securing the federal resources needed for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and disaster relief—especially given Florida's vulnerability to natural disasters.

"Florida is home to over 22 million residents, with approximately 14 million eligible voters. However, around 6.7 million registered Floridians did not vote in the last election," McGhee said. "This gap represents a missed opportunity for our state to receive the federal resources that are critical for our future."

The consequences of low voter turnout extend beyond elections. Increased participation can lead to greater investment in areas such as disaster preparedness, healthcare access, and educational improvements. "Imagine what 500,000 more voters could do for Florida," McGhee continued. "That number could be the difference between fully funded hurricane recovery efforts and continued gaps in our disaster relief systems. It could mean better schools, safer roads, and stronger healthcare systems."

Brookings Institution and Pew Research Center consistently show a strong link between voter engagement and federal funding. Areas with higher voter turnout receive more attention from federal policymakers, often resulting in additional resources for public safety, housing, transportation, and emergency management.

"The New York Times" and "The Wall Street Journal" reports confirm these findings, highlighting areas with robust voter participation secure more federal grants. McGhee believes that an additional 500,000 voters would give Florida influence in Washington and ensure the state receives its share of federal support.

"As a former prosecutor, I've seen firsthand how the power of community and civic engagement can shape policy," McGhee said. "This election is our chance to bring more resources to Florida by showing up at the polls. We cannot afford to leave this potential untapped."

Miami-Dade County's success in securing federal funds for climate resilience and affordable housing as a direct result of high voter engagement. "When communities vote, we get the attention we deserve. Florida can lead the way by mobilizing 500,000 more voters to make a real difference for every resident in the state."

McGhee is urging civic organizations, community leaders, and residents across Florida to work together to increase voter turnout, ensuring that every eligible voter understands the power of their vote to drive change and secure vital resources. "Our future depends on it," McGhee concluded. "Let's make Florida stronger by bringing 500,000 more voices to the table."

Media Contact:

Janie Olivera

[email protected]

SOURCE Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee