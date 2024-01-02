Former Fortune 500 CEO Authors Guide for Simplifying Business

"deComplify" by Gary S. Michel is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- deComplify: How Simplicity Drives Stability, Innovation, and Transformation, by Gary S. Michel, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

After a career spanning four decades in leadership roles, Gary Michel knows how complex running a business can be. However, that doesn't mean it has to be complicated, and it's important to Michel's work that today's leaders recognize the difference.

Gary S. Michel publishes deComplify with Forbes Books.
The premise of deComplify is simple: leaders must overcome the human fascination with complicating nearly everything if they want to create great companies.

As Michel defines them, great companies are places people want to work, buy from, and invest in. By aligning people and processes to simplify and focus on the right priorities, Michel reveals how today's executives can build a truly great organization that delivers for customers, associates, and investors.

In deComplify, Michel shares lessons, insights, and tools leaders need to thread simplicity throughout every layer of their businesses. Advocating for an honest approach that refuses to cut corners, Michel argues that doing the right thing in the right way is the only real way to deliver breakthrough performance and sustainable results.

deComplify offers a practical roadmap from strategy to execution that leaders can apply to simplify their business processes and attain greatness. deComplify is a thought-provoking and action-inciting work that should be a cornerstone of every leader's reading list this year.

"By embracing the practice of decomplification, you can transform your business into a great company and make sure you keep it that way," Michel said. "Of course, most businesses are complex. They consist of multiple forces that constantly change in the way they interact with each other. That makes simplification very challenging. But a complex business can decomplify their processes and operations, and returns will soar."

About Gary S. Michel
Gary S. Michel, retired chair and CEO of JELD-WEN, Inc., has nearly 40 years of strategy, business transformation, operations, and lean manufacturing experience leading iconic businesses and brands like Ingersoll Rand, Club Car, Trane, and Honeywell. Gary holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He served as a member of the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. He currently serves on the board of World Shoe Company, Distro AI, and the American Heart Association..  

Gary and his wife, Jodi, enjoy spending time with their adult daughters and are active members of the Charlotte, NC, community.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

