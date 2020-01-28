Former FOX News Channel producer launches Features Podcast

Potratz spent more than a decade in New York working for ABC News and FOX News Channel before joining FOX 32 Chicago in 2018. A Wisconsin native, Potratz launched Features Podcast to pursue in-depth coverage of Midwest people and issues that are often overlooked.

Features Podcast provides a counterpoint to politically charged news, according to Potratz.

"We serve audiences who approach issues with open minds, look to learn more about the world around them and desire a more unified nation," Potratz says. "Features Podcast provides an authentic voice to bridge divides and highlight shared values of Americans across the country."

The first five episodes are:

The Politicians and The Producers, Iowa farmers speak their minds as Democratic candidates bring their campaigns to the Iowa State Fair

farmers speak their minds as Democratic candidates bring their campaigns to the Iowa State Fair Iowa Agriculture's Head Honcho, insights from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig including what voters expect from the Iowa caucuses

Secretary of Agriculture including what voters expect from the caucuses Risks and Rewards in Iowa's Farm Economy, detailing fierce competition in Iowa farm country and battles between farmers and oil executives

Farm Economy, detailing fierce competition in farm country and battles between farmers and oil executives The Rise of Women Farmers, a first-person story of a woman taking charge of her future in farming while overcoming gender bias

Small Farms and Broken Bonds, how the decline of small farms has deepened divides between rural and urban America

Future Features Podcast topics will capture stories of national importance from a Midwestern perspective, including wind energy and immigration.

Access episodes through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play, or download directly at www.featurespodcast.com.

