Former Fund Manager from Haitong International Asset Management Joins Singularity Financial Executive Team

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity Financial Limited ("SFL"), Hong Kong's leading financial and technology marketplace, announced today that Dr. Mark Chen, former fund manager and research head of alternative investment from Haitong International Asset Management Limited, joined the company as a co-founder and director to lead the company's green finance and ESG efforts.

Mark has over 20 years of experience in asset management, macro analysis, equity/bond research, and financial reporting. He has a PhD in Accounting and Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Master of Economics from University of International Business and Economic in China.

Prior to joining SFL, Mark was managing director for Zhengqi International Asset Management Limited, as well as investment director for Zhengqi (HK) Financial Holdings Limited, a financing platform of China's leading investment firm Legend Holdings Corporation. Before that, he was a fund manager and head of research of alternative investment for Haitong International Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Haitong International Securities Group, the largest mainland-backed stockbroker in Hong Kong by net assets. Before starting his investment career, Mark received more than five years of investment analyst training through Vision Finance Asset Management Limited and ABCI Securities Company Limited.

Beyond portfolio and risk management, Mark took on a few leading positions in China's leading financial news agencies such as China Business News, 21st Century Business Herald and Securities Daily; today he is a popular influencer for Chinese financial media such as Sina and Tsinghua Financial Review, and a frequent contributor to international publications such as Journal of Corporate Finance, Frontier of Business Research in China. Mark published a series of best-selling financial books covering subjects such as "Cryptocurrency and Virtual Assets," "Buying China, Investment Thesis from a Hedge Fund Manager," "Winning Strategies in the Stock Market," and "Entrepreneurial Drive Research."

"Mark is a fantastic addition to our team with a wealth of operational and financial management experience," said Ada Zhao, Managing Director of Singularity Financial. "With the introduction of green finance and fast-moving disruptive technologies, we are looking forward to benefiting from his decades of expertise providing analytic solutions and strategic planning to our customers."

