Former Gainwell Senior Principal Manny Fernandez Joins Alivia Analytics as SVP Government Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alivia Analytics, a leading AI-powered healthcare data analytics and technology company, announced the appointment of Manny Fernandez as Senior Vice President of Government Solutions.

Manny is responsible for expanding Alivia's product and service partnerships with State agencies and government health payers that face challenges measuring and managing healthcare quality, payment integrity, and preventing financial losses from overpayments and fraud, waste, and abuse. This includes Medicaid, State Employee Benefit Plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid Managed Care Plans.

He brings proven leadership and over 20 years of experience in the healthcare payer market including eligibility and enrollment, coordination of benefits, third-party liability, program integrity, population health, and information technology services. Prior to joining Alivia, Fernandez was Senior Principal at Gainwell Technologies. He also served in senior management capacities at HMS, now a Gainwell Technologies Company.

Supporting assistance programs has always been Manny's personal passion. In his spare time, he and his family volunteer with multiple organizations that support those with food insecurities and lack of access to basic medical care.

Michael Taylor MD, Chief Executive Officer of Alivia Analytics said, "We are thrilled to add Manny's government leadership and expertise to our pre- and post-payment offerings spanning payment integrity and fraud detection and prevention."

"When I joined Alivia, I felt passion amongst my colleagues, one that was unique and that empowered the States to take initiative and deliver a solution that resonates," added Manny Fernandez. "Seeing how we serve our government clients as true partners was a significant differentiator."

Manny shares his market insights video here.

Alivia will sponsor the NHCAA Conference by the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association in New Orleans, November 19-22, 2024. Alivia and its customers will discuss new capabilities and health plan ROI supported by product demonstrations.

About Alivia Analytics

Alivia Analytics leverages responsible AI and healthcare claims expertise to help commercial and government health plans lower costs by avoiding fraud, waste, abuse, and overpayments, optimizing payment processes, and confidently making data-driven decisions. The powerful, configurable Alivia Platform provides adaptive pre- and post-payment flexibility with tech-enabled services and SaaS offerings that holistically address challenges in payment integrity, fraud detection and investigation case management, and data management. Alivia's healthcare payer clients broaden ROI with increased operational efficiencies, decreased medical expense spending, bigger savings/recoveries, and lower provider and member abrasion. More information at aliviaanalytics.com

