Former General Motors International Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, Mark Harland, joins motormindz as Senior Partner

DETROIT, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- motormindz, Inc., a global automotive professional services and solution/technology accelerator, announced today that Mark Harland, former Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at General Motors International, will join their globally recognized team as a Senior Partner.

Mr. Harland is a Global Leader with an appetite for change and innovation. He has more than 20 years of global automotive experience at General Motors, with roles in Sales Operations, Brand Building and Customer Experience enabled through technology solutions. With a proven track record of success in a range of geographies including North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australia, he has brought new ideas and energy to gain brand alignment, improve CSI/NPS, as well as drive sales.

Since moving to Asia six years ago, Mr. Harland has led regional Marketing & Customer Experience teams for GM International based in Shanghai, Singapore and more recently, he was Executive Director Marketing, supporting the Holden brand transformation post-manufacturing closure in 2017.

Mr. Harland is based in Melbourne, Australia and continues to pursue his passion for e-mobility, electric vehicles and online retail innovation by leading consulting projects for AGL (Australia's largest energy supplier), as well as Gumtree/eBay. Mr. Harland will be focusing on supporting the online retail/ dealership of the future transformation, as well as providing strategic advice for EV/AV and other mobility initiatives.

"Mark brings a passion for creativity and innovation driven solutions that are a perfect fit for our entrepreneurial culture. Mark grew up at the dealership, so he has a unique ability to understand the retail environment, as well as thinking about next steps and trends that are impacting the automotive industry worldwide. Importantly, this is a significant step towards expanding on our global team given Mark's experience and contacts in APAC, where he is still based," said Jeff Van Dongen, Founder & CEO of motormindz.

In a statement, Mr. Harland said, "The automotive industry is going through some dramatic changes all over the world, helping to further establish motormindz' international footprint, creates an opportunity to connect across a team of global industry experts to provide some direction, and future driven solutions, during a time of intense disruption for OEMs and dealers alike. This team has lived through many of the changes and understand the need to balance the day-to-day business solutions with innovative ideas that will drive growth in the future. It's an exciting time to join a team who will play an important role in the evolution of our industry."

motormindz is a global automotive professional services and solution accelerator that combines unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities across all facets of the automotive industry. motormindz collaborates with solution partners and forward-thinking industry partners to develop and integrate disruptive, leading-edge solutions and technologies aimed at solving crucial challenges for automotive manufacturers and dealers. For more information, please visit www.motormindz.com.

