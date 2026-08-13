Former GEODIS Americas CEO Mike Honious Joins DeepFabric as Strategic Advisor

Honious brings two decades of logistics operations leadership to the company and will co-host DeepFabric's first Supply Chain AI Happy Hour Aug. 19 in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepFabric, the provider of the AI agent platform for supply chain operations, today announced that Mike Honious has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Honious spent 20 years at GEODIS, most recently as president and CEO of the Americas region, before retiring in 2025. At GEODIS, he led contract logistics, transportation management and freight forwarding operations across the Americas.

Mike Honious outside of his brewery, Half Batch Brewing. Mike and DeepFabric will host their first Supply Chain AI Happy Hour here on August 19, 2026.

"I know from experience how much trust it takes for an operations team to change the way they work. What I've seen from Kalyan and this team is a group that respects that trust, building tools people actually want to use instead of ones forced on them. That's the kind of work I want to be part of, and why I said yes to joining as an advisor," said Mike Honious.

Honious serves on the board of Logiwa, recently retired from the Nashville branch board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta representing the logistics and transportation sector, and is board chair of LEAD Public Schools. He is also a board member of Habitat for Humanity of Middle Tennessee and holds a degree in industrial engineering technology from the University of Dayton.

After stepping away from GEODIS, Honious continued his ownership of Half Batch Brewing and Cheeky Pete's Tavern, two neighboring gathering spots on East Main Street in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Half Batch Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery, earning medals at both the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. He said the businesses gave him a new way to bring people together, and he wants to build that same kind of gathering place for supply chain professionals through his work with DeepFabric.

"Mike has run the kind of operation our customers run every day. He knows what it takes to move freight, manage a network and keep customers happy when something breaks. Having him at the table means we build agents operators will trust, not just software that looks good in a demo," said Kalyan Kommineni, founder and CEO of DeepFabric.

Honious's advisor role follows DeepFabric's announcement from last week that Kenco, the Chattanooga-founded 3PL, is deploying AI agents across its commercial, operations, transportation and client service teams. Together, the two announcements mark a deepening presence for DeepFabric in Tennessee, part of the company's broader focus on building its product and advancing AI adoption in the country's major supply chain and logistics hubs.

On August 19, Honious and DeepFabric will co-host the first Supply Chain AI Happy Hour from 3-7 p.m. at Half Batch Brewing in Hendersonville, open to supply chain professionals across the Nashville area for networking and conversation about AI in their operations, with food and drinks provided. RSVP here: https://luma.com/gcygtfrw.

About DeepFabric

DeepFabric helps leading companies win with AI purpose-built for supply chain operations. Its agents read documents, check systems, apply business rules, and prepare the next step for review. Its platform is built for supply-chain-intensive companies where manual work, slow decisions, billing errors, or operational exceptions affect revenue, margin, service, capacity, or customer trust. Customers include HelloFresh, Kenco, TwinMed, NFI, Merchants Fleet and Weber Logistics.

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SOURCE DeepFabric