Former Gerber Baby Food executive joins Coolhouse Botanics Board of Directors and assumes CEO role of the Kradle® Pet Comfort company.

Prior to joining the Coolhouse team, Bill was the Chief Executive Officer of the Gerber Baby Food company, served as the Chief Global Commercial Officer of Wyeth Nutrition Inc., and played significant leadership roles at both Conagra Foods and General Mills.

About Coolhouse Botanics and the Kradle® Pet Comfort company:

Coolhouse Botanics focuses on formulating solutions with purpose. Rather than take a "CBD can cure all" approach, the company focuses its research efforts to create products designed to address specific, common issues with natural solutions that deliver proven efficacy. Visit coolhousebotanics.com to learn more.

Kradle® Pet Comfort company is committed to bringing you and your pet closer together through the easiest-to-use comfort products for every dog and any anxious moment. We believe that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Visit kradlemypet.com to learn more.

