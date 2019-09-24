Former Global CEO and Corporate Director Jacquie Hart Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jacquie Hart as a Partner and Coach.

Dr. Hart brings three decades of experience to CEO Coaching International, having held several executive leadership roles for US and global companies that include Fortune 50, privately held and public benefit companies. Her experience and partnerships span a range of industries and sectors, including real estate, brokerage, trust & investments, lending, finance, private equity, consumer products, hospitality, education, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

Jacquie is the recipient of several honors and awards, has been published in a variety of media, speaks at conferences and symposiums including a panel for the United Nations Foundation, and continues to teach in Executive Education programs.

"Jacquie's broad experience in business growth, innovation, and leadership strengthens the skill set of our team and equips us to coach more clients to achieve their goals," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "It's a privilege to welcome Jacquie to our team."

"It's a pleasure to join the partners at CEO Coaching International," said Jacquie. "The firm works to engage the world's best companies in becoming better through a proven, repeatable and scalable process. CEOs around the globe look to us as partners in their drive to develop people, elevate performance, and dramatically grow their enterprises."

Jacquie is an investor, advisor, and Corporate Director for a portfolio of companies looking to grow exponentially. She is active in YPO with memberships that included Bel Air, Global One, and a number of networks including Women's Business and Doing Business Globally.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12790447

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

