Former Goldman Sachs Valuation Executive, Josh Fuchs, Joins Consolidated Analytics

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics, the premier provider of mortgage services, today announced the appointment of Josh Fuchs as senior vice president (SVP), product development and sales for its residential valuations division. In this role, Fuchs will drive the vision, innovation, execution and adoption of new real estate valuation products and will strengthen and modernize existing platforms.

Consolidated Analytics Hires Former Goldman Sachs Exec

Fuchs joins Consolidated Analytics from Goldman Sachs, where he was vice president, head of residential valuation for its real estate management division. Fuchs has more than 15 years of leadership experience developing operational and technology infrastructure, policies, and capabilities that enhance valuation platform and service scalability, efficiency and quality. In earlier roles, Fuchs held leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase, ISGN and FNMA.

"Josh's talent and experience is known in the mortgage industry and he is particularly known for successfully using technology and analytics to innovate solutions within constraints," said Chief Executive Officer Arvin Wijay. "As Consolidated Analytics continues to augment our solutions with real estate analytics, leverage automation and embrace emerging technologies, Josh's 'in-compliance' but 'outside-the-box' approach will be incredibly valuable."



The addition of Fuchs to Consolidated Analytics valuation team is timely, and comes within days of the company's launch of its Consolidated Collateral Analysis (CCA) product, a solution that provides portfolio buyers and sellers with collateral risk insights that may influence transaction and loan decisions.

Fuchs' experience extends beyond property valuation operations and includes significant experience with loan quality control process automation, including the development of underwriting guidelines to facilitate higher quality and more efficient trading platforms for originations, second liens, jumbo and other consumer loans.

"Our valuation team is already excited about the new CCA product, and we believe that the addition of Josh with bolster that enthusiasm even more," said CA President, Brian Gehl. "Our team has great ideas for more efficient and modern valuation solutions that could transform the end-user experience, and Josh has the technical, industry, and product development acumen to help operationalize those ideas and leverage our growing arsenal of tools and technologies."

