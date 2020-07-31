Former Governor García Padilla, Three Others Joining New York Workers Compensation Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aronova & Associates PLLC is adding four experienced litigators to its team. Alejandro García Padilla, David Wolf, Victoria Maniatis, and Matthew Oppen will be joining the firm to further its mission of providing high-quality, personalized legal representation to injured New Yorkers.

García Padilla, an attorney since 1998, has a long history of representing workers and consumers during a distinguished career that spans the public and private sectors. In addition to serving as the 11th Governor of Puerto Rico, he was the Secretary of Consumer Affairs, a Senator, and the President of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD). Outside of politics, he has been a law professor at the Interamerican University, partner and president of Spanish law firm Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo's Puerto Rico office, and Of-Counsel at Sanders Phillips Grossman. García Padilla will work on complex workers' cases for Aronova & Associates.

David Wolf is a 30-year veteran of New York workers' compensation law who brings a compassionate approach to representing injured clients. He is versed in all aspects of workers' compensation claims, including attending hearings, negotiating settlements with insurance carriers, and deposing medical providers and independent medical examination (IME) doctors.

Victoria Maniatis has worked in the areas of personal injury and consumer mass torts for nearly two decades. Her experience includes representing union workers in opioid litigation and other class actions. Maniatis has been recognized as a Top Attorney of the NY Metro Area and Top Woman Attorney in the NY Metro Area, been appointed to leadership roles in multiple national litigations, and is an Adjunct Professor at Hofstra University School of Law.

Matthew Oppen is a trial lawyer with expertise in New York workers' compensation. He has represented claimants as well as employers and insurance carriers within the workers' comp system, giving him valuable insights into defense tactics. Matthew has also argued personal injury cases before the New York Supreme Court.

"I am excited and honored to welcome these four talented attorneys," said Ester Aronova. "They're not only great lawyers, but great people who've dedicated their careers to helping others. I look forward to Alejandro, Dave, Vicki, and Matthew making an immediate positive impact on our firm."

García Padilla, Wolf, Maniatis, and Oppen join a diverse and accomplished team of attorneys at Aronova & Associates. The firm, based in Garden City, New York, represents those who have suffered serious workplace and accident-related injuries. Aronova & Associates has a reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and obtaining maximum financial compensation for every client. The firm and its affiliates have recovered billions of dollars for their clients.

