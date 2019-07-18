Former Grant Thornton COO Jim Brady Joins alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce the addition of P. James "Jim" Brady III, former Chief Operating Officer for Grant Thornton LLP, to alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board.

Brady brings 38 years of experience as a global and domestic professional leader to alliantgroup. He is an accomplished C-Suite executive who throughout his career has established a strong reputation for his ability to both grasp challenging business situations, domestically and internationally, and deliver breakout P&L results. In his new role, Brady will be leveraging his decades of experience as a top executive in the professional services world for the strategic benefit of the firm's clients and CPA partners.

"It's an honor to be joining the alliantgroup team as a Strategic Advisory Board member," said Brady. "This is a world-class organization that has proven to be one of the most respected professional service organizations in the country. I'm truly proud to lend my expertise to such an impressive company."

During his lengthy career, Brady has served as the Head of U.S. Government Affairs & Public Policy Group for Deloitte, the Chief Executive Officer for U.S. India Audit and Advisory Joint Venture for Deloitte & Touche as well as the Chief Talent Officer for Deloitte & Touche.

In these various roles, he has created and translated business strategies into high-growth and high-profit business units by quickly assessing the turnaround operating levers, developing and implementing remedial action plans, and executing with a sense of urgency. As a member of alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board, Brady will be offering his insight to our clients and CPA partners in what it takes to run a successful and sustainable organization.

"Jim Brady is a master at helping companies accelerate top-line growth," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "I'm incredibly excited to have a professional with such a wealth of business experience join alliantgroup's mission of helping American businesses succeed."

