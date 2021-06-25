Former Grassroots Cannabis Co-Founder and CEO of Big Plan Holdings rejoins cannabis industry with new operations in the Northeast

Joseph will bring his expertise to the Company while sitting on the Company's Board, assisting in roll-up strategies, sourcing tuck-in acquisitions, and capital raising across the country.

While spending the last year remaining focused on Frontline Real Estate Partners which he is the majority shareholder in, while also solidifying his Nashville-based family office, Big Plan Holdings, Joseph has spent considerable time investing in and advising multiple cannabis and CBD companies nationwide, including a women-owned luxury beauty and lifestyle subscription box, 3rd Eye Hi.

"After taking some time to grow our family company, it is incredibly exciting to be returning to the cannabis industry. We are thrilled to become part of the growing cannabis communities in Maine and are looking forward to additional strategic market entry points," Big Plan Holdings' Founder, Joshua Joseph, said. "Our goal is to find our next new location as soon as possible."

To further capitalize on the rapidly growing cannabis industry, a wholly owned subsidiary of Big Plan Holdings acquired a single tenant property located in Macomb, Illinois that features a long-term lease with Windy City Cannabis. Joseph also invested $6.5 million in the multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company, Ascend Wellness Holdings.



Windy City Cannabis is a leading cannabis operator throughout the state of Illinois. The Macomb property is strategically situated in the downtown district of Macomb and within two miles from the campus of Western Illinois University.

Joseph looks forward to continuing to expand his work within the cannabis and CBD industries across the nation. For investment opportunities or partnership requests, please email [email protected] .

About Big Plan Holdings

Big Plan Holdings is a Nashville, Tennessee based diversified family holding company with investments in various industries across the country.

