Former Green Beret Chris Miller, one of the first Americans to set foot in Afghanistan following 9/11 and whose unit was portrayed in the film 12 Strong, will share his remembrance of the war against terrorism and the horrific attacks of Sept. 11 at the Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala

Almost 20 years to the day since he deployed, Miller will offer a unique window into the War in Afghanistan, a war which raged on for nearly 20 years until the United States' recent withdrawal. A master of "irregular warfare," Miller will recount the perfectly executed strategy of the 5th Special Forces Group, which worked closely with local Afghan leaders to put together a stunning string of American victories.

"We are honored to have both Chris and David with us for this year's event as we learn about the sacrifices made by so many and remember all the brave men and women who lost their lives in the nearly two decades long war against terrorism," said SOF Support co-Chair Dominique Plewes.

Since his stewardship as a Green Beret concluded, Miller worked in the Pentagon, where he oversaw U.S. special operations forces, and he later served as the acting Secretary of Defense.

On Sept. 18, breakfast and registration is set for 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies set to start at 10:45 a.m., followed by an 18-hole scramble golf tournament at 11:00 a.m. After golf, the event shifts to an outdoor tent overlooking the beautiful Del Mar Country Club golf course where a cocktail reception and silent auction will get underway at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m.

Funds raised from the Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala will support the SOF Support Foundation's mission to help ensure American special operations forces and their families receive the support they need to effectively carry out their operations, keep their families intact, and lead healthy and productive lives after they have left our nation's service. SOF Support strives to give those needs visibility, promote a better public understanding of SOF's role, and to forcefully assist and advocate for SOF personnel and their families.

Among the initiatives funded by SOF Support are mental health services, including individual psychotherapy, family therapy, substance abuse and dependence treatment, and where appropriate, options for residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation. It's Transition with Meaning Program paves the way for individuals to continue to serve oppressed people throughout the world. And aided by SOF Support, Navy SEAL families have been able to participate in wellness and resiliency programs with other members of the special operations forces community, taking part in activities that include SCUBA certifica­tion, group therapy and chaplain-led reflection sessions.

The Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala is co-hosted by Madeleine Pickens & Dominique Plewes, owners of the Del Mar Country Club, "Papa" Doug Manchester & The Manchester Family, Corey & Stacy Lohman and American Airlines.

The dinner-gala will include a live and silent auction that features limited-edition, military-themed specialty items and once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunities. Among live auction items up for bid are a pair of signed gloves and tickets to see the next fight of Canelo Alvarez, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and the reigning WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion; a special 9/11 Remembrance Trip to New York City that includes a visit to the iconic Freedom Tower; a Las Vegas trip and Baja Truck experience in Sin City; a private wine tour and stay in Napa's Wine Country at the famed DANA Estates; a private four-bedroom villa at Cabo San Lucas' Chileno Bay Resort; an all-encompassing sports enthusiast's dream trip to New York that comes with the chance to take in a New York Mets baseball game in a luxury suite, a day at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament, and a round of golf at Trump Golf Links in Ferry Point. Those are just a sample of the live auction items that SOF Support Foundation supporters won't find anywhere else!

Major sponsors for the golf tournament and dinner-gala include Kern & Co., The Burr Family Foundation, Michael & Victoria Fitzpatrick, Konica-Minolta, Zovio and Top Class Actions.

Additional Sponsors include Engineered Tax Services, Kristin and Andrew Buchanan, GPW Certified Public Accountants, Innovative Capital Ventures, Inc., W, Navigator CRE, Pamplemousse Grill, Brandt Beef, Sun Garden Terrace Retirement Community, La Costa Limousine, IMPEC Group, Eric Iantorno & Associates, Hyosung USA, Mustard Seed Faith Foundation, TreVita Medical Tourism, Chuck Smith, Human Longevity, Inc., DA NA, Ferrari of San Diego, Maserati San Diego and Academy Securities.

For more information about the golf tournament and dinner-gala, or to become an event sponsor, visit https://sofsupport.org/del-mar-country-club-golf-dinner-gala-event/, or contact the guest relations team at [email protected] or (833) 877-3257.

