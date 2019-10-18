Former Guaranteed Rate Executive Chris Knapp Joins CrossCountry Mortgage as Executive Vice President

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, a nationwide mortgage lender with headquarters in Brecksville, Ohio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Knapp to the position of Executive Vice President. Knapp will be based in Chicago and will be responsible for recruiting as well as setting and achieving sales and production goals across the country.

"When a mortgage company is owned by a loan originator and run with an originator's mindset, there is a total commitment to putting the originators, their borrowers and their referral partners first, even ahead of the company's own brand," Knapp said. "That's the culture I've been looking for my entire career, and it's one of the cornerstones of how CrossCountry Mortgage does business."

Knapp comes to CrossCountry Mortgage from Chicago-based lender Guaranteed Rate, where he spent more than 10 years contributing to that company's nationwide growth in a variety of executive roles including EVP - Sales Strategies and Growth, EVP - National Retail Production, and most recently, Chief Retail Production Officer. Prior to Guaranteed Rate, Knapp served as the President of Lakeshore Funding for more than 8 years. He graduated from Miami University in 1995 with degrees in Marketing and Business Administration/Management.

"We've increased our presence in Chicago by joining forces with bemortgage and PERL Mortgage, and there's more growth to come," said CrossCountry Mortgage Executive Vice President Rob Sampson, who also came to CCM from Guaranteed Rate and has specialized in scaling mortgage companies into established industry leaders for nearly 20 years. "Chris' years of experience in the local market will help us continue to strengthen our position in Chicago, and his concentration on sales, management and recruiting will enhance our growth in other regions of the United States as well. His approach to the business, infectious energy and competitive nature will undoubtedly motivate those around him to raise their game, and we look forward to seeing how that will benefit our company and our customers."

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

