Former Harlem Globetrotter Kevin Daley to Deliver Keynote Speech at Ashford University's Spring Commencement

Born in Panama City, Panama, Daley came to the United States when his father moved him and his two older brothers when Daley was 12 years old. Daley began playing professional basketball in 2000 before being scouted by the Harlem Globetrotters in 2004. He traveled to more than 60 countries as a showman and captain throughout his 10-year career with the Globetrotters before retiring in 2014.

Now, Daley is a motivational speaker and author of "I Never Stopped Smiling," his autobiography, and "Never Stop Your Goals," a step-by-step goal-setting workbook. Daley uses the lessons he's learned from facing adversity throughout his life to encourage others to uncover their motivating factors within.

Ashford students from across the nation are expected to attend the commencement ceremony in San Diego. The majority of Ashford's student body attends class online, so graduation weekend will represent the first time many students will meet their fellow students and their instructors outside of the online environment.

To give the graduates an additional opportunity to interact face-to-face with their peers and teachers, Ashford will host a campus celebration on Saturday, May 5, at the university's San Diego location, 8620 Spectrum Center Boulevard. At the event, graduates will be invited to tour the Ashford campus, attend meet-and-greets with university faculty, participate in a military appreciation event, and more.

