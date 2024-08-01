FORMER HARRY'S EXECUTIVE TO LEAD HIGH GROWTH FRAGRANCE PORTFOLIO THROUGH ITS NEXT CHAPTER OF EXPANSION

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CURiO Brands, designer and marketer of luxury branded fragrances, announced the transition of Anne Sempowski Ward to Board Chair and the appointment of Michael Moore as Chief Executive Officer. Michael brings to CURiO more than 37 years of leadership service and experience within CPG, Retail, and DTC/Ecommerce at several leading consumer products companies managing some of the most recognizable brand names in beauty, personal care, and retail.

Moore most recently served as President of Harry's, where his leadership was instrumental in driving strategies and plans that more than significantly accelerated revenue and profitability. Prior to Harry's, Michael served in various c-suite and executive positions at Procter and Gamble, Supervalu (Albertsons, American Stores, and Supervalu owned retailers), Victra (Verizon's largest authorized retailer), and Lowes Foods. Michael has a demonstrated track record of building high performing teams that have been awarded national and global recognition for innovation in omni-channel business development, branding, and marketing.

"I am thrilled to join the talented and successful CURIO team, all of whom are so dedicated to the mission of delighting our passionate and loyal consumer base. Together, we will accelerate the growth trajectory of our leading fragrance portfolio of powerful brands and iconic fragrances through excellence in innovation, omnichannel engagement, and indispensable partnerships."

"After twelve very successful years of leading CURiO, I am excited to pass the baton to Michael as CURiO's next CEO," said Anne Sempowski Ward, outgoing CEO and newly appointed Chairwoman of the CURiO Board. "Michael brings a deep appreciation for CURiO's beloved brands, a true commitment to women in leadership, and a keen focus on building a winning expansion strategy. I look forward to partnering with Michael to architect the next chapter of CURiO's exceptional growth story."

As part of his appointment, Moore will serve on the CURiO Board. He will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Lovepop, Inc. and as an advisory board member for Harry's Inc. and St. Thomas University Opus College of Business. He resides in Minneapolis where CURiO is headquartered.

About CURiO Brands

CURiO Brands is home to a portfolio of luxury brands across the home fragrance and beauty and wellness categories. CURiO is known for Capri Blue and its cult favorite fragrance, Volcano, Thymes, with the iconic fragrance Frasier Fir, and most recently Otherland. CURiO products are sold through over 11,000 retail locations, including major retailers including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, independent specialty stores, and international sellers, as well as through Amazon and their own brands' websites: Thymes.com, Capri-Blue.com, and Otherland.com.

