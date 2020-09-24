Former Head of Federal Aviation Administration Michael Huerta Joins D-Fend Solutions' Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in RF cyber based counter-drone takeover technology, announced today that Michael Huerta has joined its Advisory Board. The former head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will bring his aviation safety and security industry expertise to assist in D-Fend's rapid growth, contributing to the company's market leadership in the counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) security solutions space for airports and other sensitive environments in the U.S.

Before joining D-Fend Solutions, Huerta was the Administrator of the FAA from December 2011 to January 2018, where he was responsible for overseeing the safety and productivity of the largest aerospace administration in the world, managing a budget of $16 billion and more than 47,000 employees. Huerta currently sits on the board of directors for Delta Air Lines. Huerta has nearly 3 decades of experience with airport and airspace safety, and helped oversee the National Airspace System (NAS). Huerta served as Co-Chair of the Blue-Ribbon Task Force on UAS Mitigation at Airports, and Drone Definition named him one of the 8 Most Influential People in Drones.

"We are thrilled to have one of the most prominent people in aviation join our team at D-Fend" said Zohar Halachmi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions, "Michael's years of airspace safety experience are an incredible strategic asset for our fast growing counter drone business and enable us to enhance our offerings, intensify our focus and align our efforts on emerging airport, port and overall airspace safety needs. This appointment will help accelerate our rapid North American growth, building on our success in federal security agencies and our expansion in global aviation safety."

"I'm thrilled to join the D-Fend Solutions team and collaborate on solutions for a more safe and secure air space. Security agencies are recognizing the need for new solutions for sensitive environments without the drawbacks of conventional jamming and kinetic technologies. D-Fend is an early leader and pioneer in counter drone systems with its one of a kind RF cyber takeover, control, and safe landing technology, which will become increasingly important to deliver control, safety, and continuity to airports worldwide as drones proliferate," said Huerta.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. Declared a best-in-class solution by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), EnforceAir is used by dozens of DoD, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice security agencies, as well as by major international airports. EnforceAir automatically executes radio frequency (RF) cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

Media Contact:

Erin O'Brien

[email protected]

SOURCE D-Fend Solutions

Related Links

https://www.d-fendsolutions.com/

