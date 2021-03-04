Former Head of Global Expansion at Uber, Avram Rampersaud, Joins CountertopSmart as Head of Operations and Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CountertopSmart is proud to announce that Avram Rampersaud, the former Head of Global Expansion for Uber's Micro-Mobility division, will be joining the team full time as Head of Operations and Strategy. Avram brings eight years of experience building marketplace businesses and leading growth strategy and expansion. CountertopSmart, an Austin-based startup, is a high growth online countertop marketplace seeking to disrupt the $110B global countertop industry.

Avram Rampersaud; Head of Operations and Strategy at CountertopSmart

"Avram is a proven leader who brings a level of operational expertise that any company would be thrilled to have leading their growth," stated Zach House, the CEO of CountertopSmart. "As a former advisor to our company, we've had plenty of time to understand each other, and Avram is one of those rare individuals who can clearly craft a vision, implement a plan, and achieve desired outcomes by inspiring those around him, myself included.

"He's an innate operator who prefers the trenches to a desk and a challenge above all. I can't overstate the impact that a professional of Avram's caliber will have on the trajectory and long-term success of our company."

CountertopSmart's flagship product is an online marketplace where users to access a 'full-universe' stone selection and save 60-80% by purchasing countertop material in partial-slab sizes. Avram will lead the company's aggressive expansion plans as CountertopSmart seeks to establish its unique value proposition in markets across the US.

"CountertopSmart has the ability to revolutionize an entire industry by offering the same designer stone at less than half the price, while significantly reducing waste and having a positive environmental impact. I could not be more excited about the journey ahead," says Avram.

More about Avram:

The former founder of PocketCab, an early taxi e-hail app, Avram joined Uber in 2013. He was quickly recognized for his leadership and problem-solving ability and was sent overseas to Singapore to build Uber's aggressive expansion strategy in SE Asia as the head of Uber's Singapore operations. Avram also built and launched UberEats in Singapore and across the southern United States. In his capacity as GM, Avram oversaw the rollout of 15 markets across the US South before moving into his role as the Global Head of Operations for Uber's Micro-Mobility division, where he remained until 2019 before leaving the Uber umbrella to pursue new challenges.

