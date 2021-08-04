Former Head of J.P. Morgan's Private Bank in Northern California Named President of EPIQ Capital Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIQ Capital Group today announced that Christine Leong Connors has joined the firm as President and a Partner. She will report to EPIQs CEO Chad Boeding and focus on advising clients and helping lead the firm's day-to-day operations.

Ms. Leong Connors joins EPIQ Capital after more than 20 years with J.P. Morgan, where she served as Managing Director and the Head of J.P. Morgan's Private Bank in Northern California. In that capacity, she successfully built the Northern California region into one of the top markets within J.P. Morgan's Private Bank, with more than 80 advisors and support staff overseeing more than $74 billion in client assets. She was also responsible for advising ultra-high-net-worth clients, with a special focus on developing tax-efficient wealth preservation and growth strategies for entrepreneurs, investors, financial principals and business executives in advance of significant IPO and liquidity events.

"Christine is one of the most talented financial business executives I've come across in the industry," Boeding said. "We share a common set of values and a vision for client service and investing. Christine is a high-integrity executive who genuinely cares about clients, adds an additional level of expertise in tax, trust and estate, and overall strategic planning issues and will help us continue to build a world-class, client-centric culture. Our clients have reached a level of wealth where their financial lives have often become more complex, and Christine excels at helping families navigate and simplify their options in a way that helps them understand their choices and move forward with confidence."

Beyond her knowledge and expertise, Ms. Leong Connors brings an expansive personal and professional network, which will complement EPIQ's existing network and provide its clients with even more access to high-potential, unique private investment opportunities.

"I am incredibly proud of my time at J.P. Morgan, and it took something special – which is EPIQ – for me to leave," Ms. Leong Connors said. "EPIQ is unique and exceptional, and that starts with Chad. Not only does he have a tremendous amount of integrity, he's passionate, smart and knowledgeable, and you know immediately that you can trust him – qualities that also are reflected in the people he has hired, and the culture he has built. It's about finding a team you can put your trust in and that will understand your situation and protect your interests; a team that has advanced expertise in investments, taxes, and trust and estate regulations; a team with exceptional access to private and direct investments; and a team that has a history of successfully working through complex situations while maintaining strict confidentiality. The people EPIQ chooses to work with – from its employees to its partners and its clients – have taken EPIQ to another level."

"Chad's perspective is very refreshing," Leong Connors added. "We don't want to be the biggest, we want to be the best at what we do – and because companies often make tradeoffs in the name of growth – we're going to carve our own path. I'm excited by the opportunity to work with such a great team and to be able to spend time with a new set of clients."

About EPIQ Capital Group:

Based in San Francisco, with additional locations in Dallas, TX and Reno, NV, EPIQ Capital Group is a multi-family office serving an elite clientele that includes prominent senior executives, founders, and early employees of high-profile companies across the U.S. who have a net worth in excess of $100 million. EPIQ maintains an exclusive partner network that includes investment managers, venture capitalists, private equity firms and corporate executives through which EPIQ provides its clients access to exceptional high-potential direct investment opportunities not available to investors working with other advisors.

About Christine Leong Connors:

Christine Leong Connors is an acknowledged authority on the income and estate tax issues surrounding executive compensation, and she speaks regularly on the subject. She has long been recognized for her outstanding work. Her achievements include being named to the Financial Times' "100 Women Financial Advisors," San Francisco Business Times' "40 Under 40" list and Silicon Valley Business Journal named her one of the top "100 Women of Influence." She sits on the boards of the San Francisco Ballet, the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University, The Board of Trustees for the Schools of the Sacred Heart San Francisco, and the honorary board of Meals on Wheels. She holds an M.B.A. from a joint program of the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University, and earned her B.S. in Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Bucknell University

Important Disclosure:

This communication is neither an offer to sell or a solicitation to provide any advisory services. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any special skill or training. There can be no assurances that EPIQ's strategies will be successful. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

