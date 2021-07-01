Former Head of Red Bull North America Brings Global Brand Future Farm™ to U.S. Market to Democratize the Plant-Based Meat Category, Following Successful Launches in 23 Countries throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific

Following successful launches in 23 countries throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific in just two years, Future Farm will continue its international momentum in the U.S., on a mission to democratize the fast-growing plant-based meat category and change the way the world eats meat by delivering premium products at a cost-competitive price and cutting-edge innovation to seize untapped growth opportunities.

The global brand, founded in 2019 by Brazilian CPG veteran Marcos Leta and business partner Alfredo Strechinsky, has remained committed to taking a consumer-centric approach to product development and marketing, since day one, which has fueled its successful expansion to more than 10,000 retail locations and global fanfare. With its fast-paced growth, Future Farm has gained 25% of total burger market share in Brazil's largest retailer, and holds 31% total market share of the plant-based-meat category in the United Arab Emirates, at popular supermarket Carrefour, ahead of Beyond Meat.

Now breaking into the U.S. market, Future Farm will use its proven go-to-market strategy and utilize the experience and expertise brought by CEO Alexandre Ruberti, former U.S. President of Red Bull Distribution Company (RBDC) and Executive Vice President of Sales for Red Bull North America.

"Breaking into the world's most-powerful economy as a new brand in a burgeoning category couldn't be done without the experience, dedication and expertise of a leader like Alexandre Ruberti," said Leta. "His demonstrated knowledge, influence and innovative contributions to the food and beverage industry have been instrumental in building our strategic U.S. launch plan, moving us forward into the next phase of growth and proving that it's possible to change the way the world eats meat, one country at a time."

Ruberti will continue the brand's leadership within the plant-based meat category, supported by the extensive capabilities and expertise of one of the leading importers and distributors of frozen plant-based products in the country, Superior Foods International ( https://www.superiorfoods.com/ ), as the company's U.S. distribution partner.

"With a strong pulse on consumer trends and the expected growth within the branded meat-alternative category, we know the U.S. market is primed for Future Farm's platform and we couldn't be more excited to work with a brand and a team who share our passion and desire to be innovative, entrepreneurial and strategic in our business, all while making a positive impact on the world," said John Sayers, Director of Sales and Marketing at Superior Foods International. "What Future Farm has accomplished already, in such a short amount of time, indicates to us that this partnership will be filled with high demand, immense growth and endless opportunities; we can't wait to hit the ground running and not look back."

In partnership with Superior Foods International, Future Farm will be selling its line of plant-based meat products — Future Burger, Future Sausage, Future Beef and Future Meatballs — nationwide, utilizing the distributor's resources, expertise, infrastructure, and established customer relationships in the retail, club, and foodservice segments to drive high value in the U.S. market and scale effectively.

Future Burger is the company's hero line of plant-based patties made with 100% non-GMO soy, peas, chickpeas and other clean-label, whole food ingredients for optimal taste and texture, and is competitively priced at an SRP of $5.29 to democratize the plant-based meat options for consumers.

As a food company committed to using only real, whole-food ingredients grown from the earth, Future Farm continues to innovate with food formats that meet consumer demand, across a diverse set of plant-based categories, remaining focused on the highest quality texture and taste.

"We have all the key elements in place and a unique opportunity in front of us to make a substantial impact as one of the major category players; not only to deliver on what consumers are demanding from plant-based meat options, but to democratize the category and drastically reduce animal protein consumption, in the process," said Ruberti. "By putting people first, having a clear purpose, and doing everything we can to help save the planet, we have the power to create a future we want to live in — without having to escape to Mars — and one that future generations are proud to call their own. That's the future we're here to create, and we will do our best to make it happen."

The U.S. market can expect the brand's ongoing and quick-to-market innovations to span multiple meat, poultry and fish offerings, as well as ongoing opportunities for fans to engage with the brand in emerging markets.

For more information and details on Future Farm's U.S. launch, visit www.futurefarm.io

Instagram: @futurefarm (https://www.instagram.com/futurefarm/)

Facebook: @futurefarm (https://www.facebook.com/futurefarm/)

LinkedIn: Future Farm (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fazendafuturo/)

Twitter: @futurefarm_io (https://twitter.com/futurefarm_io)

SOURCE Future Farm™

Related Links

https://futurefarm.io

