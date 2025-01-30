Former Head of Strategic Partnerships at Amazon Ads, Shawn Evans, joins Adbrew to expand Global Growth Initiatives

Shawn Evans, former Amazon leader, joins Adbrew, an award-winning AdTech platform empowering 1,000+ global brands, as GTM and Sales Advisor to drive global growth

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adbrew, a leading B2B AdTech platform enabling over 1,000 global brands and agencies to scale their Amazon and Walmart Marketplace businesses, announced the appointment of Shawn Evans as the company's GTM and Sales Advisor. With over 15 years of expertise in e-commerce advertising and marketplace strategy, Evans brings unparalleled leadership and insights to Adbrew's mission of empowering brands and agencies across the globe.

Founded in July 2022 by former Amazon leaders, Adbrew has emerged as a trailblazer in the AdTech sector. As one of the few platforms offering Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) support for Sponsored Ads alongside comprehensive optimization capabilities across Sponsored ads and DSP, Adbrew empowers leading global brands to optimize campaigns, create audiences, and uncover actionable insights.

Adbrew's commitment to innovation has earned it recognition as a leader in the Amazon AdTech ecosystem. With eight Amazon Ads Partner Awards nominations and back-to-back wins for the Challenger Award – APAC (2023) and Global Expansion Award (2024), Adbrew has solidified its position as a trusted partner for brands looking to scale globally.

Shawn Evans joins Adbrew after a distinguished career at Amazon Ads, where he led worldwide strategic partner development. During his tenure, Evans managed a global team of 50+ professionals, driving unparalleled growth and innovation overseeing agency and tech provider partnerships globally. Prior to Amazon, he served as Senior Director at Microsoft, where he launched the Bing Ads Publisher Network and propelled the business to exceed $1 billion in annual ad spend within five years.

Evans' addition is a strategic move aimed at accelerating and driving Adbrew's global expansion initiatives. His deep understanding of marketplace dynamics and ability to craft transformative strategies will be instrumental in scaling Adbrew's offerings across Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.

"We've long admired Shawn as a highly respected leader in the industry. His exceptional expertise and proven track record in driving strategic growth align perfectly with Adbrew's vision as we continue to scale rapidly. With the increasing global demand for our advanced solutions across Sponsored Ads, DSP, and clean rooms like AMC for Amazon and Walmart, Shawn's leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our global growth. We're thrilled to have him on board!" said Ayush and Akshay, co-founders of Adbrew and former Amazonians.

"Joining Adbrew at this pivotal time is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of marketplace advertising," said Shawn Evans. "I'm eager to leverage my experience to further Adbrew's mission of delivering impactful results for agencies and brands across the globe, while continuing to innovate on behalf of their customers."

Adbrew is an award-winning platform and one of the most advanced Amazon Ads optimization solutions available today. Offering a comprehensive suite of Amazon Ad products—including Sponsored Ads, Demand Side Platform (DSP), and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC)—Adbrew empowers brands and agencies with the tools they need to drive measurable results, streamline campaign management, and unlock the full potential of their advertising investments. By integrating advanced technology with customer-centric solutions, Adbrew continues to redefine what's possible in marketplace advertising.

