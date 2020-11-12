Former Head of the Israeli Cyber Defense Directorate Joins Cybint's Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global leader in cybersecurity education, announces its appointment of General (ret.) Ehud (Udi) Shani as its first advisory board member.

Before Cybint, General (ret.) Shani was the head of the Computers and Cyber Defense Directorate of the IDF. He went on to become the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Today, General (ret.) Shani is involved in several impactful global businesses that place strong emphasis on education, health, defense, and other related activities.

"It is a true honor to have General (ret.) Shani as our first advisory board member," says Roy Zur, the Founder and CEO of Cybint. "The pairing of his military and government background with our military-grade cybersecurity training programs is the perfect match for the growth that this industry needs to help fill the cyber skills gap worldwide."

"I'm elated to join Cybint," says General (ret.) Shani. "Their impact and progress so far has been impressive, and there is still much ground left to cover, especially in the post-pandemic world, to reskill the workforce and upskill the industry."

This announcement comes following Cybint being given the award for "Best Adult Learning Solution" in Edventures Greater Bay Area of China (GBA) 2020, further acknowledging Cybint's commitment to reskilling and upskilling the workforce in cybersecurity.

