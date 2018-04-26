Former Head of the New York Global Equity Sales Desk at Barclays Joins Strategic Advisory Firm Rose & Company

Mr. Mutschler joins Rose & Company from Barclays, where he served as Head of the Global Equity Sales Desk. He held broad responsibilities at Barclays, including building and managing a sales team that delivered the firm's platform and marketed corporate issuers to institutional investors globally. Prior to joining Barclays in 2009, Mr. Mutschler worked in the institutional Equity Research Sales group at Morgan Stanley for 10 years. At Morgan Stanley, he managed institutional relationships with mutual fund and hedge fund investors and created sales products to better leverage the firm's global resources for its client base.

"Blair is an important addition to our growing team," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "He brings to the firm an intimate knowledge of the rapidly evolving equity sell-side and buy-side ecosystem developed over two decades at bulge-bracket institutions. His global perspective, strong industry relationships, and deep understanding of the capital markets will be tremendous assets to our firm and our clients."

Mr. Mutschler commented: "I am pleased to join a growing firm with a unique and thoughtful approach to delivering value-added services to high-quality corporate issuers. The experience of the firm's principals combined with the breadth of its service offering will greatly benefit companies as they navigate evolving and increasingly complex capital markets."

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to helping clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

