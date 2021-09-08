Former head of the U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the NSA Michael Rogers Joins NetAbstraction as Chairman of Advisory Board

CHANTILLY, Va, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAbstraction, the security by obfuscation company, today announced that retired Admiral Michael Rogers, former head of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency has been appointed Chairman of the company's Board of Advisors. Admiral Rogers will provide oversight to the company's advisors on matters of product, technology and corporate strategy.

"NetAbstraction has developed unique defensive technology that enables organizations to evade many forms of attack from both financially motivated criminals and more sophisticated adversaries," said retired Admiral Michael Rogers. "I look forward to working with the company's board of advisors and management team to help make their obfuscation products a mainstay for security conscious companies."

Michael S. Rogers, a former United States Navy admiral, served as the second commander of the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). He also served as director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and as chief of the Central Security Service (CSS). Previously, Rogers was Commander of the Tenth Fleet and Commander of the United States Fleet Cyber Command. During his tenure, he helped transform and unify the U.S. Cyber Command, and bolster the DoD's cyberspace capabilities and expertise.

"Admiral Rogers has been one of the most influential figures in the history of the US Cyber Command and helped reshape the country's cyber defense capabilities," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. "It's a privilege and an honor to welcome him as Chairman of our Board of Advisors. His career experiences fighting the world's most sophisticated cyber adversaries will be invaluable as we drive adoption among businesses and government agencies for NetAbstraction's obfuscation technology."

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. The company's founders previously designed, created and implemented clandestine telecommunication networks for the NSA and CIA. NetAbstraction is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information visit https://netabstraction.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

