Former Head of TurboTax and PayPal Bill Harris Releases Investment Tax Guide

Timed to the peak of tax season, the book emphasizes tax strategies that maximize the income individuals keep

MIAMI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Harris, the former head of TurboTax and co-founding CEO of PayPal, released Investment Tax Guide: How to Slash Your Taxes, which offers strategies to reduce the taxes individuals pay on investments.

While most financial advisors focus on generating pre-tax returns, this book educates individuals on maximizing after-tax returns. Typically, only high-net-worth individuals with assistance from tax professionals utilize many of the strategies outlined in this book. The Investment Tax Guide demystifies these tactics, allowing more taxpayers to implement strategies that can substantially boost their bottom line.

"Tax is the single most important driver of investment performance, yet it is usually unappreciated or ignored," said Harris. "I ran TurboTax for ten years and saw first-hand the challenges and missed opportunities taxpayers across the country face every year. I wrote this book to bring the most powerful tax strategies to all investors - especially high-income taxpayers in high-tax states - so they can keep more of what they earn."

In the book, Harris outlines the Top Ten Tax Strategies to reduce the taxes on your investments, from tax loss harvesting to donor advised funds. When used in combination, these strategies can dramatically reduce taxes or, in some cases, eliminate them altogether.

The Investment Tax Guide: How to Slash Your Taxes is available for purchase on Amazon here . Detailed explanations of the most powerful tax strategies are available here . Evergreen Money is a registered investment advisor Bill founded to bring these strategies to a wider audience.

About Bill Harris

Harris was formerly co-founding CEO of PayPal and CEO of Intuit, the makers of QuickBooks and TurboTax. He was founding CEO of Personal Capital, an investment firm he grew to $23 billion in assets, and founding CEO of One, a financial app providing banking services to over a million of customers. In his career, he started eight financial technology and cybersecurity companies and served on the board of directors of numerous public companies including Macromedia, Care.com and RSA Security.

SOURCE Bill Harris