Former Head of U.S. Ecommerce at TikTok, Sandie Hawkins, Joins Teikametrics as President

With over $15 billion in GMV on platform, Teikametrics is the leading AI-powered growth enabler for brands across marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart

Hawkins brings industry-leading ecommerce and media expertise, positioning brands for success as marketplaces and social commerce accelerate

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teikametrics, the leading AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sandie Hawkins as the company's President. Hawkins previously served as the Head of Ecommerce at TikTok and brings over 20 years of experience in multi-channel marketing and ecommerce growth.

Sandie Hawkins

Teikametrics' platform, which optimizes over 180 million SKUs and more than $15 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), has become a critical growth enabler for sellers and brand owners across major ecommerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart. Hawkins' extensive expertise in media, advertising, ecommerce, and social shopping uniquely positions her to lead Teikametrics into its next phase of innovation and growth. She will empower sellers and brand owners to optimize their catalog assortments and media investments more effectively, driving success across all major commerce platforms.

In today's rapidly evolving ecommerce landscape, diversification across multiple marketplaces is critical for brands to remain competitive, drive sustainable growth, and maximize profitability. Hawkins' deep knowledge of marketplace-driven ecommerce will enable Teikametrics to scale and expand its offerings, enhancing consumer engagement not only on current platforms but also on emerging, fast-growing marketplaces where shoppers increasingly make purchasing decisions.

As companies increasingly diversify their marketplace strategies and grow across digital platforms, cross-channel optimization has become essential for managing multiple marketplaces effectively. Teikametrics' leading AI platform acts as a powerful "AI brain," analyzing vast amounts of data from sellers' listings and advertising performance across various platforms. By centralizing these insights into a single, easy-to-use SaaS interface—a "single pane of glass"—Teikametrics empowers brands to make informed decisions that maximize growth potential on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and other rapidly emerging marketplaces. This centralized approach enables data-driven optimization strategies that enhance profitability and scalability, ensuring sellers can adapt to consumer behavior shifts and seize emerging marketplace opportunities.

"Sandie's unmatched expertise in building transformative ecommerce strategies, coupled with her leadership in driving large-scale growth at TikTok, makes her the ideal person to help us take Teikametrics to the next level," said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. "Her deep experience in scaling commerce and advertising ecosystems strengthens our ability to build a smarter, more effective platform for sellers, enabling seamless multi-marketplace management and scalable growth through AI-driven insights. Sandie's leadership will be pivotal in unlocking new opportunities for our customers, driving smarter, scalable growth strategies, and accelerating Teikametrics' global impact."

"Throughout my career, I've been dedicated to helping brands adapt and excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Teikametrics' visionary approach, built on trust and advanced AI capabilities, aligns with my passion for shaping the future of ecommerce by delivering impactful, data-driven results," said Sandie Hawkins. "I'm excited to apply my experience to empower brands to thrive in this new era of AI-powered multi-channel commerce."

Hawkins joins Teikametrics after an illustrious career leading transformative initiatives at some of the world's most innovative digital media and technology companies. Most recently, she spearheaded TikTok's U.S. ecommerce division, where she developed and executed groundbreaking strategies that drove significant revenue growth and customer satisfaction on one of the fastest-growing platforms globally. Before that, she served as General Manager of North America for TikTok's Global Business Solutions team, overseeing advertising and monetization efforts across the region.

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics' AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world's most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $10 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, Clarks, Nutribullet, Conair, Nutrafol, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces.

