Former Health Network CEO, Barry Freedman, Joins Real Time Medical Systems as Health System Advisor

With over 40 years of holding senior-level executive positions within health systems, including leadership roles with Mount Sinai New York, and most notably as Philadelphia's longest-serving health system CEO at Einstein Health Network, Freedman brings an incredible wealth of industry expertise and insight to improving the quality of care for our nation's most vulnerable populations. Renowned for his track record of proven leadership and innovative strategic approach to healthcare management, Freedman was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as a Top CEO to Know and has served on the Board of Directors with leading healthcare organizations including the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania, Healthcare Institute, America's Essential Hospitals, and Premier, Inc., just to name a few.

"I am elated to join an organization that not only leverages technology to enhance the continuum of care, but also has a deeply embedded culture of developing patient-centered solutions for provider organizations to improve the quality of care being delivered," states Freedman. "I look forward to introducing knowledge and experience that will further improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for our customers and the communities they serve."

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution that turns EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical performance by reducing avoidable hospital admissions/readmissions, managing reimbursements, improving care coordination, and detecting early onsets of infectious disease.

