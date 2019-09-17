Former Healthcare CIO Vince Vitali Joins NextGate as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, a global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, announced today that accomplished healthcare CIO Vincent Vitali has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Vitali is a veteran healthcare IT leader with more than three decades of experience driving digital transformation as part of a passion to improve clinical, financial and operational efficiencies.

As Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Vitali will work to identify growth opportunities, expand and deepen customer reach, and serve as a tactical resource for the business, working with senior leadership to increase market penetration, forecast trends and foster relationships with industry stakeholders. Leveraging his extensive background in health IT leadership and innovation, he will also serve as an advisor and industry thought leader.

"We are thrilled to have an experienced and respected professional like Vince join our team to support the growing number of organizations that rely on NextGate to improve outcomes and provide the highest-quality of care," said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. "His wealth of knowledge and deep understanding of the healthcare business will further NextGate's mission to deliver industry-leading identity management solutions that will enhance healthcare operations around the globe."

Vitali has dedicated his career to the advancement of healthcare IT, specializing in application integration, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, and population health management. Most recently, he was the Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago. Prior to joining Norwegian in 2018, he spent three years as CIO at RML Specialty Hospital, three years at Chicago's LaRabida Children's Hospital, and three years as Vice President and CIO at BroMenn Healthcare in Normal, IL.

Over the years, he has led organizations through massive transformational change and improved business and clinical operations via the innovative application of technology. He is a Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer (CHCIO) through the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and a distinguished Fellow with both CHIME and the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

"I am incredibly pleased to join a company like NextGate that is on the forefront of providing identity management solutions for enhanced care collaboration and meaningful decision-making," said Vitali. "For years, NextGate has set the benchmark for integrated patient record matching, and continues to develop urgent, ground-breaking solutions that keep pace with healthcare's rapidly changing landscape. With the critical need for data exchange, organizations are facing serious information and identity management challenges, and NextGate is uniquely positioned to instill confidence in the quality, accuracy and consistency of their patient data."

The appointment demonstrates NextGate's commitment to growing its domestic and international footprint and helping its customers meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected, information-rich environment to enable the highest possible outcomes for individuals, communities and populations.

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages more than 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Fraser

Director of Communications and Media Relations, NextGate

c: 734-233-1483 | o: 734-399-9336

stephanie.fraser@nextgate.com

SOURCE NextGate

Related Links

nextgate.com

