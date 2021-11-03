Former HGTV Producers Launch The Host Co.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former HGTV producers Annie Sloan and Mikel Hubbard today announced the launch of their new venture, The Host Co ., a web-based commerce marketplace for short-term rentals. Designed for spaces like Airbnb, VBRO, and even Swimply, the service gives hosts the ability to add items for sale and increase revenue, while improving the guest experience.

The Host Co. adds the amenities guests receive at a hotel, but have been missing from Airbnbs and other-short-term rentals. Guests have access to curated local goods they can ship home, such as artisanal foods, and delivery services like grocery delivery and rental car drop off. This transforms short-term rentals into more desirable destinations, connects and supports local makers, and addresses trending guest requests. Across the world, there are more than ten million short-term rentals. The Host Co. marketplace works for all of them.

"We bring the mini-bar and concierge to short-term rentals so guests can buy anything in the space from the snacks in the fridge to the art on the walls," says Sloan, co-founder of The Host Co. "Shopping in rentals has always been needed and with this service we're addressing that market gap."

Sloan and Hubbard are no strangers to the world of real estate. The former television producers helped launch and direct a myriad of popular HGTV shows like Curb Appeal, Landscape Smart, Color Splash, Find Your Style, and Design to Sell. Since then, Hubbard has flipped numerous properties turning them into Airbnbs, and the co-founders are both currently successful Airbnb hosts.

"Annie and Mikel have identified a compelling need in the travel market and, most importantly, they are tackling it with an energy and passion that's destined for success," says Jocelyn Mangan, CEO and founder of Him For Her and an investor in The Host Co.

Developed using proprietary technology with theft protection built in, the service is free for hosts, who set up digital stores within the platform and determine the price of the items they wish to sell or stock. Guests receive a link to access their store before arrival and typically see a sign for the store (with a QR code) displayed in their Airbnb. When a guest opens the link, they can find items in the house that are for sale, local delivery services, and other local items to buy. Purchases can be made via credit card, Apple Pay, and PayPal. Hosts receive 93 percent of all store sales. The Host Co. earns only a small commission.

During beta testing, 90% of guests visited their host's store, especially when the host sent the link an hour after check in. About 40% of guests purchased products in month one.

"My guests absolutely love the store," says Natalia Taylor, social media influencer and AirBnB hostess leveraging the Host Co. platform. "I'm able to address more of their needs, showcase cool products, and make more money from every booking. It's a total win-win."

The company is now rolling out the service to applicants opted into the early adopter waitlist. All are invited to apply for early access here: https://www.thehost.co/early-access .

The Host Co. is a community, resource, and retail solution for short-term rental hosts and the guests they serve. The company was founded by two HGTV Producers turned Airbnb Hosts. Learn more at www.thehost.co.

