Former Historic Chattanooga School Debuts As New Boutique Hotel

Built on the grounds of the former Third District School, the hotel pays homage to its past with an outdoor space resembling a playground. The community of Chattanooga is further reflected throughout the hotel via custom mural window shades that display three different views of the beautiful downtown cityscape.

Guests of the District 3 Hotel can enjoy additional amenities, such as:

Cookies at check-in

Free hot continental breakfast

Balconies overlooking the outdoor pool and barbeque area

A dog park

Covered outdoor dining area

24-hour fitness center

Meeting rooms

Free Wi-Fi

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio, the District 3 Hotel participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years and named a top hotel loyalty program by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program, offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

